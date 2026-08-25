Is there a more appropriate way for Taylor Swift to celebrate her career than laying some (possible) Easter eggs? In fact, no. On Aug. 24, the singer surprised fans by posting her recent interview for the Grammy Museum’s Icon Series, where she reflected on her songwriting process and all of her music eras — and possibly hinted at the long-awaited Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version).

For the appearance, Swift donned a ruffly “green jasper” gown from Dôen, which was instantly clocked as a potential Easter egg for Taylor Swift (TV) given that it matches the color of her 2006 debut album. Swifties have long speculated that she would release the re-recording in October to commemorate the album’s 20th anniversary and celebrate her entire career.

During the interview, Swift paid tribute to her upbringing in country music, which she already harkened back to with her Toy Story 5 song “I Knew It, I Knew You.” Even more intriguingly, she said she wants to “honor” the genre more often, which could be a hint at her re-recording her debut album — or perhaps something even bigger.

“I love my country roots more and more the further along this path I get and I want to honor them more and more,” she said. “I feel more tied to them, more loyal to them. The people that shaped who I am as an artist and as a writer, that all happened in Nashville.”

YouTube / GRAMMYs

To conclude the interview, Swift specifically reflected on her first-ever single “Tim McGraw,” saying it foreshadowed the trajectory of her songwriting. “There are actually sort of hints at everything that was gonna happen in the next 20 years,” she said, noting how the opening lyric, “He said the way my blue eyes shined put those Georgia stars to shame that night,” established her love of character work and writing from fictional points of view.

“I had never been to Georgia,” she quipped. “That was not real. That had not happened. But you’re working around... what feels like this character would’ve said and what paints a picture that kind of informs this story that we just locked into because that first line described so much for us.”

If she was indeed going to release her re-recording of “Tim McGraw” soon, then there would be no better time to look back on the song than now. It’s only a matter of time before fans find out what’s under Swift’s sleeve.