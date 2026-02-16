There’s no rest for the wicked — ahem, the Swifties. Taylor Swift premiered the music video for her newest single, “Opalite,” from The Life of a Showgirl on Feb. 6. The video time-travels back to the ’90s with old-school informercials, products, and Friends-inspired dances. And in true Swift fashion, the video is also full of Easter eggs.

The singer incorporated many references to The Life of a Showgirl, including song lyrics as store names, friendship bracelets that nod to past albums, and appearances from every guest that she met on The Graham Norton Show in October, including Domhnall Gleeson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Lee, Cillian Murphy, Lewis Capaldi, and the host himself, Norton.

However, some eagle-eyed Swifties think that she also snuck in some clues that may point to her “Taylor’s Version” re-recording of her 2006 debut album. Yes, Swift bought back her masters in May, but that doesn’t mean the “Taylor’s Version” era is over. Read on to decode the possible Easter eggs.

The Debut Green Nails

At one point in the video, Swift shows off a sparkly pine green manicure, which just happens to match the color of her debut album. She’s also wearing a butterfly ring, which was a recurring motif during the self-titled era.

YouTube / Taylor Swift

The Random TV Guide

In a few different shots, a blurred-out TV guide magazine can be seen on Swift’s living room bookshelf in the background. And while having TV guides is a relic of the ’90s, since on-screen guides weren’t a thing back then, some fans think it’s actually an Easter egg leading back to “Taylor’s Version.”

Taylor Swift

The 20th Anniversary

In her letter announcing that she now owns all of her music, Swift revealed she had already made Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) before the deal went through. “I’ve already completely re-recorded my entire debut album, and I really love how it sounds now,” she wrote, adding that the era can have a “moment to re-emerge when the time is right, if that’s something you guys would be excited about.”

Fans have long speculated that Swift is timing its release for the 20th anniversary of her debut album, which falls in October 2026. Given how Swift has hinted at albums, “Taylor’s Version” or otherwise, in her music videos before, it’s totally possible that the “Opalite” clip is just the first hint at a Taylor Swift (TV) release to come.