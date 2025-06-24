This Taylor Swift Theory Predicts When We Can Expect 'Debut TV'

Taylor Swift now owns all of her music — but the “Taylor’s Version” era may not be over quite yet. On May 30, the singer announced that she bought back the masters of her first six albums from Shamrock Holdings, after a years-long battle, in a deal reported to be worth $360 million. “All of the music I’ve ever made now belongs to me,” she wrote in a letter posted to her website.

After Scooter Braun acquired her masters in 2019, Swift vowed to re-record her first six albums, and eventually released four “Taylor’s Version” albums in 2021 and 2023. By the time she bought back her masters, Swift still had two re-recordings to release — her 2006 self-titled debut album, and her sixth record Reputation — which had become the center of many Swiftian theories.

In her letter, Swift confessed that she hadn’t re-recorded a “quarter” of Reputation (Taylor’s Version), meaning that album would no longer be finished as planned. However, she completed Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) before the deal was made, saying she “really loves how it sounds now,” and even teased that the re-recording would still be released one day if fans were “into the idea.”

Of course, Swifties are very into the idea. In fact, they interpreted her words as confirmation that Taylor Swift (TV) will still see the light of day — it’s just a matter of when. And it only took a few days for them to start theorizing about this once again.

When Taylor Swift (TV) Might Arrive

Emma McIntyre/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In her letter, Swift wrote that Taylor Swift (TV) can still have a “moment to re-emerge,” but only “when the time is right,” alluding that she already had a date in mind for when she would release the final “Taylor’s Version” album.

Some fans on social media think that Swift is currently planning to unveil Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) in October 2026, which just so happens to mark the 20th anniversary of her debut album. Taylor Swift was originally released on Oct. 24, 2006. Next year, Oct. 23 falls on a Friday, when Swift tends to release new music, making it a plausible release date one day before the true anniversary.

As most fans pointed out, there would be no better way to celebrate Swift’s legacy than hearing grown-up versions of her teenage classics like “Our Song” nearly 20 years later.

When Reputation (TV) Could Come Out

Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Reputation (TV) won’t be released as fans have been anticipating for years, Swift said there would be a time “for the unreleased Vault tracks from that album to hatch.” Similar to Taylor Swift (TV), Swifties think that she’ll align the long-awaited Vault tracks with the 10th anniversary of Reputation, which falls in November 2027.

This might seem like a long time to wait for these tracks, but given all of the Easter eggs that Swift has left about her upcoming 12th studio album, she’ll likely be keeping us entertained with new music in the meantime.