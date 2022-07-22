Watch Taylor Swift Surprise London Fans By Joining Haim On Stage

UK Swifties will have had plenty of opportunities to spot Taylor Swift as of late. The Champagne Problems singer has been pictured around the city with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn. And now, she’s put on an impromptu performance at London’s O2 Arena. The 32-year-old delighted audience members when she made a surprise appearance at Haim’s tour concert.

Sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana started a rendition of their song “Gasoline,” but after the first chorus, Alana stopped singing, telling the crowd: “We can’t play London without bringing out a special guest.” Amid rapturous applause, Swift — who is close friends with the Haim members — joined the band on stage for the rest of the song, which she merged with her own hit track from 2008 titled “Love Story.” The song originally appeared on her Fearless album, but she has since re-recorded it amid the controversy with Scooter Braun.

Fans were thrilled by the surprise bonus performance. One Twitter user wrote “Haim bringing out Taylor Swift last night was simply iconic.” Another fan even predicted the appearance. Hours before the show, they tweeted: “80% sure Haim are bringing out Taylor Swift in London. I feel it in my bones.”

Previously, Swift has jokingly stated that she is the fourth Haim sister, and who could disagree at this point? As well as collaborating on stage and in the studio, the ladies often socialise with each other. In fact, Swift and the youngest Haim sister Alana even celebrated a birthday together in 2021.

