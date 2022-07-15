Taylor Swift’s Been Spotted Out & About With Her “London Boy”

Following rumours of their engagement earlier this year, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been rather coy about the status of their relationship. Reports that the couple had gotten engaged first emerged back in Feb. 2022. Although, neither party confirmed or denied the rumours. In July 2022, Swift and Alwyn, who have been dating for more than five years, were spotted on a walkabout in London, and their public outing poured cold water over those engagement rumours.

As per the Daily Mail, the “London Boy” hitmaker was photographed enjoying the sunshine and grabbing an iced coffee with the Conversations with Friends star on July 14. However, an engagement ring was notably absent.

This could indicate that the couple isn’t engaged after all. Although one source claims that Swift and Alwyn have decided to tie the knot, and the singer opts to wear her engagement ring behind closed doors.

“They’ve actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle,” a source claimed to The Sun. “Taylor has a beautiful ring but she only wears it when she’s at home.” The insider also claimed that the pair “want their love to stay away from the cameras,” adding that when they do eventually walk down the aisle, the wedding will be a “simple and elegant” affair.

Swift and Alwyn reportedly first met while attending the 2016 Met Gala. As mentioned, the couple has remained tight-lipped on the details of their relationship, with the “Love Story” hitmaker remarking in 2019 that her love-life with the Conversations with Friends actor “isn’t up for discussion.”

In early 2022, however, Alwyn gushed over his long-term girlfriend Swift, calling the singer’s honorary doctorate degree from New York University an “incredible honor” and “absolutely amazing.”