Taylor Swift Calls Out “Invasive” Lady Gaga Pregnancy Rumors

Taylor Swift is defending Lady Gaga after false pregnancy rumors surfaced online. On June 5, the “Fortnight” singer commented under a TikTok posted by Mother Monster, in which she denied she was pregnant with a reference to Swift.

“Can we all agree that it's invasive and irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body,” Swift wrote under the singer’s TikTok. “Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation and neither does any woman.”

Rumors that Gaga might be expecting arose after photos of the singer attending her sister’s wedding circulated online.

In her now-viral TikTok, Gaga encouraged followers to register to vote and included the caption, “Not pregnant — just down bad cryin' at the gym” — a nod to Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department track “Down Bad.”

The 10-second video also shows Gaga posing with bleach blonde eyebrows and lip-syncing to audio that says, “I don't have to find an aesthetic; I am the aesthetic. I mean, I'm sure there's somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me.”

The Joker: Folie à Deux star later addressed the pregnancy rumors on X (formerly Twitter) with a boomerang video of her winking to the camera. “Not pregnant… REGISTER TO VOTE or check if you’ve already registered EASILY at headcount.org,” she wrote in a caption.

Lady Gaga performing live. Samir Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gaga is no stranger to speculation surrounding her body. Following her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in 2017, the singer addressed comments regarding her weight.

“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions.”