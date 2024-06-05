Lady Gaga Addresses Pregnancy Rumors With Taylor Swift Reference

Mother Monster isn’t expecting a Baby Gaga just yet. Rumors that the singer is pregnant with her first child circulated online after photos of Lady Gaga attending her sister Natali Germanotta’s wedding did the rounds online.

On June 5, she denied the pregnancy rumors on TikTok with a reference to Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department track “Down Bad.”

“Not pregnant -- just down bad cryin' at the gym register to vote at www.headcount.org,” a caption of Gaga’s TikTok read, in which she also posed with bleach blonde eyebrows.

In the now-viral video, the singer also mouthed along to an audio that said, “I don't have to find an aesthetic; I am the aesthetic. I mean, I'm sure there's somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me.”

Gaga also addressed the rumors on X (formerly Twitter). Along with a boomerang video of her winking to the camera, she wrote, “Not pregnant… REGISTER TO VOTE or check if you’ve already registered EASILY at /headcount.org.”

The singer’s legion of Little Monsters quickly commented on Gaga’s TikTok address, and her nod to Swift didn’t go unnoticed.

Lady Gaga on the red carpet.

“The Taylor reference I’m obsessed,” one fan wrote on TikTok. “Ok, but the Taylor reference! Girls give us a duet! This is now a need,” another user commented, while one fan joked, “My mother was quick with a response lol.”

Lady Gaga Engagement Rumors

As People reported, fans also speculated that Gaga might be engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Micahel Polansky, after she was seen wearing what resembles a diamond engagement ring in April 2024.

The singer is yet to comment on the rumors, which circulated again on June 4, after the photos from her sister’s wedding showed her wearing a similar ring.

Gaga and Polansky began dating in late 2019, the same year she called off her engagement to her ex-fiancé, Christian Carino. Before that, the singer had dated actor Taylor Kinney for four years. The former couple got engaged in 2015 but ended their relationship the following year.