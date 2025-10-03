Music
Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter’s “The Life Of A Showgirl” Lyrics Get Real About Fame
In their first collaboration, the stars break down the trials and tribulations of being in the spotlight.
Taylor Swift has embraced being a showgirl, for better or worse. On Oct. 3, the singer released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which reunites her with collaborators Max Martin and Shellback for a rumination on fame, love, and her career. Nowhere is this clearer than on the title track, which features her friend and Eras Tour opening act, Sabrina Carpenter.
In “The Life of a Showgirl,” Swift tells the story of a showgirl named Kitty, who was constantly underestimated by critics but made a fan out of her. “They gave her the keys to this city, then they said she didn’t do it legitly,” she sings. (Yes, she made “legitly” a word.) But when she meets Kitty at the stage door, she receives a stern warning about what lies beyond the onstage glitz and glamour.
“The more you play, the more that you pay,” she sings on the chorus. “You’re softer than a kitten, so, you don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe, and you’re never gonna wanna.”
Carpenter comes in on the second half to tell Kitty’s backstory, imbued with some of her signature cheeky humor (aimed at men, of course). But at the end of her verse, in a Swiftian twist, Carpenter reveals herself to be a showgirl who followed in Kitty’s footsteps and has already seen the dark side of fame. “But that’s not what showgirls get,” she sings. “They leave us for dead.”
Swift centers the narrative back on herself in the bridge, trading horror stories with Carpenter as she learns what it takes to be a showgirl. “I’m married to the hustle,” she sings. “Now I know the life of a showgirl, babe, and I’ll never know another.” And unlike her mentor Kitty, she has no regrets. “Wouldn’t have it any other way,” she concludes. “Thank you for the lovely bouquet.”
Taylor & Sabrina’s “The Life Of A Showgirl” Lyrics
Read the full lyrics to Swift and Carpenter’s collaboration below.
Her name was Kitty
Made her money being pretty and witty
They gave her the keys to this city
Then they said she didn’t do it legitly
I bought a ticket
She’s dancing in her garters and fishnets
50 in the cast, zero missteps
Looking back, I guess it was kismet
I waited by the stage door
Packed in with the autograph hounds
Barking her name
Then glowing like the end of a cigarette
Wow, she came out
I said, “You’re living my dream”
Then she said to me
Hey, thank you for the lovely bouquet
You’re sweeter than a peach
But you don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe
And you’re never, ever gonna
Wait, the more you play, the more that you pay
You’re softer than a kitten so
You don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe
And you’re never gonna wanna
She was a menace
The baby of the family in Lenox
Her father whored around like all men did
Her mother took pills and played tennis
So she waited by the stage door
As the club promoter arrived
She said, “I’d sell my soul to have a taste of a magnificent life,
that’s all mine”
But that’s not what showgirls get
They leave us for dead
Hey, thank you for the lovely bouquet
You’re sweeter than a peach
But you don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe
And you’re never, ever gonna
Wait, the more you play, the more that you pay
You’re softer than a kitten so
You don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe
And you’re never gonna wanna
I took her pearls of wisdom
Hung them from my neck
I paid my dues with every bruise
I knew what to expect
You wanna take a skate on the ice inside my veins
They ripped me off like false lashes
And then threw me away
And all of the headshots on the walls
Of the dance hall are of the bitches
Who wish I’d hurry up and die
But, I’m immortal now, baby dolls
I couldn’t if I tried, so I say
Thank you for the lovely bouquet
I’m married to the hustle
And now I know the life of a showgirl, babe
And I’ll never know another
I am hidden by the lipstick and lace
Sequins are forever and now I know the life of a showgirl, babe
Wouldn’t have it any other way
Thank you for the lovely bouquet
Hey Kitty
Now I make my money being pretty and witty
Thank you for the lovely bouquet
Thank you for an unforgettable night
We will see you next time
Give it up for the band, and the dancers
And of course, Sabrina
I love you, Taylor
That’s our show, we love you so much
Goodnight!