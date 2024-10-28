Taylor Swift can make any song “Taylor’s Version” — even ones that aren’t hers. On Oct. 26, the singer reunited with her former Eras Tour opening act Sabrina Carpenter, who joined her onstage at her New Orleans show to sing an acoustic mash-up of their biggest hits.

Swift began by announcing that she’d be doing something “completely different” during the “Secret Songs” segment: singing a song that’s not hers. “This was stuck in my head, and it would make me feel good if I knew that 65,000 other people had this song stuck in their head,” she said. She then went into Carpenter’s breakout smash “Espresso,” and the crowd sang along with her as expected.

The reaction caused Swift to go on a “tangent” about how proud she is of her friend, and she called Carpenter to tell her about the crowd’s enthusiasm. “I just wanted to say that we all love you so much,” she told Carpenter.

When Swift asked why she wasn’t there, Carpenter joked that she was on a roller coaster with screaming people. “Is there any chance you could get off the roller coaster you’re on, and put on some clothes, and come down to the stadium real quick? Ballpark, how long how would that take you?” Carpenter replied, “Oh, about five... seconds.”

What Did Taylor & Sabrina Sing?

TAS2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As promised, Carpenter rose up to the Eras Tour stage in about five seconds and joined Swift at the end of the catwalk, where she once again played “Espresso” on her guitar. This time, Swift was extra excited about performing the second verse. “Can I do the thing?” she asked before proudly singing, “I’m working late, ’cause I’m a singer.”

Swift has been singing many mash-ups during the “Secret Songs” segment for the past year, and her performance with Carpenter was no exception. To truly make it “Taylor’s Version,” the duo transitioned into the 1989 (TV) vault track “Is It Over Now?” before going into Carpenter’s number one hit “Please Please Please.”

After the show, Carpenter posted about the experience on Instagram, stating that the Eras Tour was “the only stage I’d ever wanna see on a day off” from her own Short n’ Sweet Tour, which kicked off in September. “Thank you for working late, thank you for being a singer, and thank you for having me,” she quipped. “@taylorswift i love you!!”