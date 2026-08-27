Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Working On New Music Because, Of Course, She Is

Three things are certain in life: death, taxes, and Taylor Swift writing songs at any given point in time. On Aug. 27, Page Six reported that the singer is currently working on new music, which is basically like saying that autumn leaves will fall.

According to the outlet, Swift and her now-husband Travis Kelce are “enjoying figuring out what their new normal looks like” as a married couple, which includes focusing on their careers once again. “Taylor has been pouring herself into writing new music and is incredibly inspired creatively,” a source told Page Six. “Songwriting has been her main focus, and she’s really excited about what’s taking shape.”

Obviously, Swift has not commented on the report, or even dropped any Easter eggs that clearly point to new music (if anything, she’s been hinting at the long-awaited “Taylor’s Version” of her debut album). But given how the singer hasn’t gone more than two years without releasing a new album in the past decade, it should just be a given that she’s always writing.

Swift even spoke about her songwriting process in a recent interview with the Grammy Museum, admitting that she doesn’t write a song every day but constantly saves lyric fragments and melodies in her notes app to return to later. “You think you will remember it. You will not,” she advised other songwriters.

YouTube / GRAMMYs

In true Swiftie fashion, the report inspired new theories about Swift’s next record, which will be her lucky 13th album. One fan noticed how often Swift’s official fan account, Taylor Nation, uses the word “home” in its posts, speculating that it could hint at the title or themes of TS13.

Swift has been outspoken about re-embracing her country roots lately, after returning to the genre for her Toy Story 5 song, “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

“I want to honor them more and more,” she said in her Grammy Museum interview. “I feel more tied to them, more loyal to them. The people that shaped who I am as an artist and as a writer, that all happened in Nashville.”

While most fans think her comments are leading to the release of Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version), celebrating the 20th anniversary of her 2006 debut album and her entire career, what if she’s actually returning home to country on TS13? Regardless, Swifties should take comfort in the fact that she’s working on new music, whatever that may be.