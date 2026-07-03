Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Just Got Married

It’s a love story, and Taylor Swift said, “I do.” The singer officially married Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce on July 3 after three years of dating, as confirmed by a sign outside their New York City wedding venue, Madison Square Garden, that read “JUST&T MARRIED!”

Swift’s rep additionally confirmed the happy news to People, sharing that the couple worked “in close collaboration” with Jonathan Anderson on their ceremony looks from Christian Dior Haute Couture. They sported custom Christian Louboutin shoes, while Swift donned Cartier jewelry.

The rep’s statement also included a few adorable details about the people involved in the big day. Swift’s “man of honor” was her brother, Austin Swift, while Kelce’s best man was his brother, Jason Kelce. Finally — hold your breath — the ceremony was officiated by Adam Sandler.

The night before, Swift and Kelce reportedly gathered around 100 close family and friends at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden for a rehearsal dinner.

To recap the couple’s journey thus far, Kelce proposed to Swift in August after dating for just over two years. A couple of weeks later, they announced their engagement by sharing photos from Kelce’s flower-filled proposal, which quickly became one of the most-liked Instagram posts of all time. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they wrote, accompanied by the sound of Swift’s 2024 track “So High School,” which she wrote about the giddy beginnings of their romance.

Instagram / Taylor Swift

“She has brought excitement and a joy for life that made me a better man, made me a better person, and made me just that much more comfortable in who I am,” Kelce said in an interview with NFL on FOX the next month, adding that he shed a “few tears” while popping the question.

Kelce famously made the first move after attending Swift’s Kansas City show on the Eras Tour in July 2023, when he expressed disappointment on his New Heights podcast that he couldn’t meet her backstage and give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number. Later that year, Swift told Time that Kelce’s gesture was “metal as hell,” and they met “soon after that.”

Swift returned the favor by attending a Chiefs game that September at the same stadium where she had seen her perform. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” she told Time. They went on to travel to each other’s events, including the 2024 Super Bowl, where they shared a kiss after the Chiefs’ victory, and a London Eras Tour show, where he appeared onstage.

Two years after they began dating, Swift appeared on New Heights and credited the show for kick-starting their relationship. “This podcast got me a boyfriend, ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app,” she said. Kelce later revealed that he had secretly set up the proposal in his backyard while taping the episode, making for the ultimate full-circle moment.