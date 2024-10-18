Spanning 149 shows across five continents, the Eras Tour is approaching its final leg, and Taylor Swift posted a hilarious video to celebrate the occasion.

Ahead of her Oct. 18 show in Miami, Florida, Swift shared a video on Instagram of her walking around the empty arena, petting her cat Olivia. The clip is soundtracked to the song “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” by GloRilla (featuring Sexyy Red), and Swift removes her sunglasses at the end to smile at the camera. “Back in the office… 😎,” she captioned the video.

The Oct. 18 show is the first of three sold-out nights in Miami. The Eras Tour has already amassed more than $1 billion in revenue — the first-ever tour to do so.

As to be expected, Swifties quickly celebrated the new video and what it represented. “Casually has the biggest tour of all time,” one fan wrote with crying-laughing emojis.

Others who stan both GloRilla and Taylor shared their excitement for the crossover moment. One person commented, “first rihanna with tgif….and now taylor……GLOOO THE HITMAKER YOU AREEEEE,” referring to a prior video Rihanna had posted dancing to the rapper’s single “TGIF.”

The Eras Tour is slated to end on Dec. 8 in Vancouver, Canada. The singer has already announced a new Eras Tour book, to be released Nov. 29, and will be dropping both vinyl and CD versions of The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.