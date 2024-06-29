Rihanna Rapped At A$AP Rocky As He Joked “I’m Too Old For This”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky may be parents of two now, but the artists and fashion moguls still know how to have fun.

In a new video posted to Rihanna’s Instagram on Friday, the Fenty Beauty founder seemed to be having the time of her life as she danced around her longtime partner, rapping along to GloRilla’s “TGIF.” Wearing a black t-shirt and a pair of oversized red sunglasses, Rihanna bounced around as the camera panned slowly over to A$AP Rocky, who stood with his hands on his hips in mock disapproval. As she dropped it low and tossed her coat to the side, Rocky turned to the camera and walked away, jokingly muttering: “Where’s my drink at? I’m too old for this sh*t.”

“happy friday,” Rihanna captioned the video.

Fans immediately took to the comments to share their reactions. “he looking like someone’s dad with this hand on the hip,” one wrote. “I have an unhealthy obsession with this video,” another said. Even celebrities had to get in on it — singer Willow Smith declared it “the most iconic,” while Keke Palmer commented, “I love this.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who welcomed their first child RZA two years ago, and their second child Riot Rose last December, have been publicly together since 2020. This video snippet comes about a week after Rihanna made an appearance at her partner’s Paris Fashion Week runway debut for his line, A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE: Front Row.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The couple has also been known to joke around with each other and their fandom before. Rihanna recently wore an “I’m retired” graphic tee on a date night with Rocky this month, whipping fans into a frenzy as they wondered if it played on the long-running fan speculations of if the Barbados-born singer will release another album soon.

Either way, the casual Instagram video was the perfect way to end the week. TGIF, indeed.