Taylor Swift is taking us back to the asylum — kind of. On Sept. 25, the singer released her new single “Patient Zero,” as part of The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, a surprise deluxe edition of her record-breaking 2025 album. While the track may be part of the Showgirl era, it feels like it came straight from The Tortured Poets Department.

“Patient Zero” also comes with a new music video directed by Swift and co-starring Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell, and the 13-second teaser only reinforces the darker Tortured Poets vibes — but with even more mystery and thrills. The video is set to premiere on Sept. 27 during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, where Swift is being awarded the first-ever Artist Director Honors for her resume of self-directed videos, making it a very fitting occasion to debut her latest project.

Taylor Swift’s “Patient Zero” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Swift’s new song “Patient Zero” below.

More to come....