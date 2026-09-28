Taylor Swift is helping us all move on. On Sept. 27, the singer premiered her new music video for “Patient Zero” from The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, during the 2026 Video Music Awards, where she also received the first-ever VMA Artist Director Honors. And of course, there were some Easter eggs, since Swift doesn’t know any other way.

“Patient Zero” stars her friend Dakota Johnson as a woman in an unknowingly toxic relationship with a power player, portrayed by Colin Farrell. When she’s at her weakest, Swift comes in to help, using her own experiences to guide her away from his strong grasp.

“I want to thank Dakota and Colin for trusting me with their time, taste, and talent,” Swift wrote on social media. “Giggling with your friend because you’re twinning for an entire shoot was a new and truly delightful experience. And Colin’s turn as a villain is even more impressive when you get to be around him. He’s an absolute light and as kind as they come.”

In true Swiftian fashion, the mere 13-second preview she posted a few days before the premiere already had potential Easter eggs. That included her A-list co-stars, whom she may have been hinting at during her Law & Order: SVU-themed sketch at the 2026 Emmys. She and Johnson also stood in front of a tombstone with cryptic messaging, which fans immediately started decoding.

Taylor Swift

It turns out the grave was an Easter egg for the video’s pivotal twist. After a sinister fight in the car, Swift reveals herself to be a ghost who used to be married to Farrell’s character and experienced the same abusive behavior from him. She broke Johnson’s coffee mug and wine glass because he secretly poisoned them, and a newspaper headline reveals that Farrell’s character killed his heiress wife to inherit her fortune, with Swift’s tombstone reading, “Beloved wife and daughter, gone too soon.”

If that wasn’t enough Easter eggs, Swift also snuck in appearances from her longtime friend, Cara Delevingne, and Los Angeles Rams player Matthew Stafford, who both ended up being answers to the cryptic Emmys hints. “Cara, thank you for agreeing to play the lusty other woman. That’s what friends are for?” Swift hilariously asked on social media.

The reveal goes to show that “Patient Zero” may be Swift’s most dramatic music video yet, combining the eerily sterile feel of her “Fortnight” video with the relationship narrative of her “All Too Well” short film to create something equally as striking. Johnson and Farrell’s spine-chilling dialogue makes it feel even more like an elevated true-crime thriller.

“With the Patient Zero video, I got to explore the cinematic and literary genres I love so much,” she wrote. “I wanted to incorporate elements of gothic ghost stories, true crime, psychological thrillers all in a setting I hadn’t really shot in much. The house was a metaphor for the coldness of a relationship that’s faded and atrophied.” No wonder she won the Artist Director Honors.