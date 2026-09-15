Taylor Swift might have been cheering on her husband Travis Kelce at his Kansas City Chiefs season opener on Sept. 14 — but she wouldn’t pass up a chance to celebrate her friend and the namesake of her cat, Olivia Benson. At the 2026 Emmy Awards, both Swift and Olivia joined host Mariska Hargitay for a Law & Order: SVU sketch about Easter eggs.

The pre-taped sketch begins with Hargitay in character as SVU’s Captain Benson, recruiting her NYPD colleagues to help with a mission from the mayor: finding out whether Swift will be at the Emmys.

“In order to crack a Swiftie case, you gotta think like a Swiftie,” Hargitay says. “Because the Swifties think that everything is a clue to what she’ll do next.” Indeed — and we’re sometimes right! But even with two investigation boards connecting theories with red string and friendship bracelets aplenty, the squad doesn’t seem to be getting anywhere before Swift appears as an NYPD rookie, sporting a new haircut and chic detective pantsuit.

“I think what we’re gonna be looking for is hiding in plain sight,” she says, before turning to the camera with a fourth wall-breaking gaze. “Saccharide, Aries, from the vineyard, north or south.”

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“What did you just say?” Hargitay asks, alarmed. (Yeah... what did she just say?) Swift says she didn’t say a thing, but sleuths are on the case. In the meantime, Swift’s character points out that her Eras Tour documentary was up for five Emmys — “Good for her!” — but those categories were already presented at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards a week prior. “She’s probably going to be sitting at home, playing with those cats she’s named after TV show characters,” she says, suddenly wielding feline Olivia Benson herself.

A final string of clues leads Hargitay to realize Swift actually had somewhere else to be on TV’s biggest night: Kelce’s game against the Denver Broncos, where she was indeed spotted in real time. “Maybe she’s gonna do one of those cool, pre-taped sketch things to support the host?” Swift jokes. She and Hargitay are, in fact, longtime pals, and previously teamed up in the music video for “Bad Blood.” So it’s sweet to see Swift return the love on Hargitay’s big night and leave Swifties reeling with questions about what her mysterious missive could mean.

As the theories spool out, Swift’s cameo concluded with the familiar Law & Order “dun-dun.”

“Isn’t it cool when it does that?” asks Hargitay, to which her precinct pal replies: “Mhm. It’s actually my ringtone.”