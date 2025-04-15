Fans have been waiting a long time for Taylor Swift’s final two “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings, which has led some fans to believe that her 12th studio album may be arriving first instead. This theory now carries more weight, thanks to comments from an unexpected party.

The singer is reportedly working on new music, according to Swedish producer Jacob Criborn — one half of the DJ duo Nause — who alluded to Swift’s next project in a new interview posted by Universal Music Sweden.

Is TS12 Happening?

Criborn was speaking about working with composer and multi-instrumentalist Erik Arvinder, who arranged strings and horns on his new “Canelloni Macaroni” remix. During the recording process, Criborn casually revealed in Swedish that Arvinder told him, “Vi ska bara göra klart Taylor Swift's platta,” which translates in English to, “We're just finishing Taylor Swift's album.”

If his statement is true, it’s likely that Arvinder contributed instrumental arrangements to whatever Swift is working on. Although he hasn’t worked with Swift before, it didn’t take long for Swifties to circulate the interview clip on social media and speculate that she was hard at work on her next album (dubbed “TS12” by fans).

Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s unclear whether Criborn was referring to TS12, Reputation (Taylor’s Version), or even Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version). Given that he heard this information secondhand from Arvinder, it’s possible that he doesn’t know himself. However, Universal Music Sweden quickly deleted their original post, which only fueled speculation about TS12 even more.

What Are The Signs?

Swift has not commented on the potential slip-up. She usually keeps quiet about her upcoming projects until she’s ready to announce them. But of course, that hasn’t stopped her from leaving potential Easter eggs that could hint at her 12th album.

In March, Swift posted about her BFF Selena Gomez’s new collaborative album with fiancé Benny Blanco, I Said I Loved You First, on her Instagram Story. “I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD,” she wrote, using exactly 12 Ds. She may have also hinted at TS12 at the 2025 Grammys, where she donned earrings with 12 red gems.

With this unexpected development, Swift’s 12th studio album may arrive much sooner than expected.