When Taylor Swift released 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in October 2023, fans immediately started investigating when her last two re-recordings for her 2017 album Reputation and 2006 self-titled debut would arrive. Naturally, every theory was torpedoed after she announced an entirely new album instead, The Tortured Poets Department, and released nothing else in 2024.

Nearly a year later, Swifties have resumed speculating about the release dates of her final two re-recordings, with almost every Rep (TV) theory being proven wrong. However, a new theory has arisen: What if Swift releases another new album first?

Investigative Swifties think the singer has been laying subtle Easter eggs pointing to her 12th studio album, which fans are dubbing “TS12.” And when the singer broke her nearly two-month Instagram hiatus on March 22, some fans were convinced they were onto something. Read on for Swift’s potential clues about TS12.

The 12-Letter Instagram Story

Over the weekend, Swift supported her BFF Selena Gomez by posting about her new collaborative album with fiancé Benny Blanco, I Said I Loved You First. “I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing a link to the album.

Taylor Swift/Instagram

In case you didn’t count already, Swift used exactly 12 Ds at the end of her post, which fans are taking as a hint that her 12th album could arrive sooner than expected.

Taylor’s Grammys Earrings

When she walked the red carpet at the 2025 Grammys, Swift wore a pair of dangly jeweled earrings, which included exactly 12 red gems. Knowing her, this choice likely wasn’t coincidental.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Fans also noticed that her look — a glittering one-shoulder red gown — didn’t exactly match the aesthetic of Tortured Poets, which was nominated for six Grammys. This led to speculation that perhaps she was teasing the vibe for her next era instead, even if she didn’t announce it that night like she did for Tortured Poets at the 2024 show.

The Miami Eras Tour Video

This Easter egg goes back to October 2024, when Swift kicked off the final leg of the Eras Tour. To mark the occasion, she shared a video of her overlooking Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium with her cat Olivia, captioning it, “Back at the office.” While it was meant to be a nod at her resuming the Eras Tour, some Swifties interpreted it as a nod to the studio, where she could be recording TS12.

Eagle-eyed fans caught the seating section “A12” behind Swift as the camera panned around the venue. One fan also noticed that she smirks exactly at the 12-second mark. Was that intentional or a total coincidence? Only Swift would know.