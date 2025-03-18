Baby, let the games begin — again. Taylor Swift received the Tour of the Century honor at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 17, which just happened to be the two-year anniversary of the Eras Tour. To mark the occasion, Swift premiered an unseen performance from opening night, which some fans thought would lead to an Eras Tour documentary announcement.

Sadly, that didn’t happen. However, in true Swift-ian fashion, the singer left behind an Easter egg that may hint at her next project. And yet again, fans are linking it to the long-awaited re-recording of her 2017 album Reputation, which is expected to be her next “Taylor’s Version” album.

Fans have been predicting its release for the past year, only for Swift to release an entirely new album, The Tortured Poets Department, in 2024 instead. Now, the singer has left them an Easter egg that will inspire them to craft more theories until she finally releases the album.

Taylor’s Rep-Coded Necklace

While Swift didn’t attend the ceremony, she accepted the Tour of the Century award and introduced her performance in a pre-recorded video. “This tour was absolutely the most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my life,” she said. “Three and a half hour shows, more shows than I’ve ever done on a tour, and it really was the most gratifying thing I’ve ever done.”

FOX

Swift’s acceptance speech focused on the Eras Tour, but her outfit pointed to Rep (TV). She wore a black top, a high-waisted plaid skirt, and a snake necklace. As Swifties know, black is the color of the Rep era, while snakes are a symbol of the album. During the Reputation Stadium Tour, she brought an inflatable snake on stage (her name is Karen).

As fans immediately noticed, Swift’s necklace, featuring a snake eating its own tail, resembled the one she wore in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video. However, that necklace was much bigger and glitzier than the subtle one she wore during for the speech.

YouTube / Taylor Swift

One of many theories circulating is that Swift will drop Reputation (TV) on March 21, aka the day when her infamous phone call with Kanye West leaked and kickstarted the backlash that inspired the album.

While it’s likely too late for this theory to come to fruition, it’s always possible that she announces Rep (TV) that day instead. Regardless, Swift knew what she was doing by wearing that necklace.