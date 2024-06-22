It turns out Prince William and his children are confirmed Swifties, after they attended the London Eras tour on Friday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amidst the crowd at Wembley Stadium, fans were quick to spot the three royals. Prince William, along with two of his children Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9, were seen dancing and singing along in the stands. Videos posted to social media showed Prince William serving up his best moves during “Shake It Off,” as fans captured the prince shimmying and swaying during Swift’s throwback hit. The reaction from fans was immediate. “OKAY PRINCE WILLIAM,” one fan wrote. “prince william being a 1989 girlie is taking me OUT,” another said.

Though Princess Kate made a public appearance last week — her first appearance since her cancer diagnosis in March — she was not in attendance at the concert. Prince Louis, 6, was also not seen with his father and siblings.

The concert also served as a birthday celebration for Prince William, who turned 42 on Friday. It seems that the night only got more exciting, though, as the official royal Instagram account later posted a candid photo of William and the children taking a selfie with the singer backstage. “Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening!” the caption read. Swift then posted another selfie of the group along with Travis Kelce, wishing the prince a happy birthday. “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start,” the post read, tagging the official Royal Family account.

This isn’t the first interaction between the Royal Family and Taylor Swift, either. In 2013, Prince William and Taylor Swift actually sang “Livin’ On a Prayer” together with Bon Jovi at the Winter Whites charity gala at Kensington Palace.

Dave J Hogan/Centrepoint/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More Celebrities Who Attended The London Eras Tour

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s Eras tour has only continued to gain traction worldwide; Friday night’s show was the first of three in London. It’s also become something of a celebrity spotting locale. In addition to the Royal Family’s appearance, there were several A-list celebrities who attended the concert.

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan was in the house on Friday, posting a shot of her friendship bracelets before the show, with phrases like “down bad” and “Blank Space” — referencing Swift’s 1989 single — visible in her stack. Coughlan was joined by Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness and their partner Mark Peacock. Van Ness also posted selfies with stars like Leslie Mann, Salma Hayek and Cara Delevingne from the concert. Not to mention, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie were also in attendance. He even signed a fan’s hat.

“Easily the most fun more gorgeous night of my life,” Van Ness wrote on Instagram. “Your talent & care for people is like not even of this world.”