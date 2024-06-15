The final four episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 dropped on Thursday, June 13, and people are already sharing their hopes for what will come next — including this season’s star, Nicola Coughlan.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor talked about the future for her character, Penelope Featherington (a.k.a. Lady Whistledown). At the end of Season 3, Penelope is newly married to Colin Bridgerton.

“We’re quite excited at the prospect of them just like being happy idiots,” she told the magazine. “Some of my favorite stuff is the two of them. They both love a little gossip and a little b*tch. So I really just want them in the corner like, ‘Oh, my gosh!’”

Coughlan clarified that she and her co-star, Luke Newton, don’t know anything about Season 4 yet. “I’m quite happy that it’s that way until we get into it,” she said. But she did express hopes for more silly shenanigans and cutesy moments — namely, within Penelope’s new household, as well as with her best friend, Eloise.

In the same Hollywood Reporter interview, Newton echoed that sentiment. “I’m kind of relaxed in the thought that there’s no point even trying to speculate,” he said. “Which is a nice place to be, because it means it’s only going to bring something fresh and exciting.”

But still, he also wanted cute little moments for the newlyweds. “Like the Kate and Anthony stuff when they’re in wedding bliss, and it’s just joy,” he said. “They’re just in bed cuddling. Just nice, sweet moments.”

Other cast members have similarly talked about the show’s future. Season 2 heroine Simone Ashley told press at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival on Saturday that she and Jonathan Bailey hope to return to the show. “I think we’ll do all we can with our schedules to make it work so that we can, hopefully,” she said.

Netflix hasn’t confirmed details about the next installment, including which Bridgerton sibling the show will focus on. But showrunner Jess Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter that her team is toward the end of the writers season. “I feel like it’s some of my best work and my writers room’s best work,” she said.