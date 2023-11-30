Prince William Is Apparently A Total Swiftie

Taylor Swift’s enduring cultural impact has apparently infiltrated the British royal family.

As Hello! reports, Prince William revealed himself to be a Swiftie during a recent conversation with The Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood.

The rock legend spoke with the Prince of Wales at the Tusk Conservation Awards in London on Nov. 27, and asked the heir to the throne if he’d be attending The Rolling Stones’ forthcoming North American tour.

“We were talking about the tour and I said ‘come on, you’ve got to come out on tour’ and we were talking about the new album and everything,” Wood shared.

“William said [he would] if we could get Taylor Swift there.”

Prince William meets Taylor Swift. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wood then reportedly informed William that Swift had previously performed with The Rolling Stones frontman, Sir Mick Jagger, to which he replied: “I’m there then.”

Prince William & Swift Have A History

Prince William previously met Swift at a charity function in 2013, where the senior royal joined her on stage to perform a live rendition of “Livin’ On A Prayer” with Jon Bon Jovi.

Recalling their meeting at the Apple Fitness+ Time To Walk series in 2021, the Prince of Wales said performing alongside Swift made him nervous.

“A lot of people might think that I’m comfortable on stage. When I do speeches and things like that,” William said. “But I’ve not done singing. At times, when you’re taken out of your comfort zone, you’ve got to roll with it.”

Taylor Swift, Jon Bon Jovi, and Prince William perform on stage. Dave J Hogan/Centrepoint/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift also discussed their performance during a 2014 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, and disclosed that William was “freaking out a little bit.”

“He just looks at me and is like, ‘You gotta go with me, you gotta go with me; and I was like, ‘All right,’’ she said. “And we got up there [on stage] and started singing ‘Livin’ on a Prayer.] Like, I died.”