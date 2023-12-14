This Taylor Swift Sagittarius Theory Has Fans Convinced An Album Is Coming

Taylor Swift is a proud Sagittarius — and she’s been reminding us of that quite a lot lately. Naturally, many Swifties think it means something, and their current theory is that Swift is laying Easter eggs for her 11th studio album, a.k.a. TS11. If they’re correct, the singer’s next project may have a lot to do with astrology.

As seen in a viral TikTok video, the theories came to a head on Swift’s 34th birthday, Dec. 13, which she celebrated by going out in New York with some of her famous friends. But it was her look that drew the most eyes. Swift donned a mini-dress illustrated with a dreamy nightscape, including glittery stars, clouds, and a crescent moon.

Combined with other instances where Swift has seemingly planted astrological hints, including Spotify recently using a star cursor on her songs, investigative Swifties think that TS11 will be called Sagittarius, though other astrological titles have been thrown out there as well. Here’s every Easter egg fueling this theory.

The Google Search Puzzle

Google made a Where’s Waldo-style map to celebrate their most searched people and trends of 2023, including Swift, who was crowned the year’s most-searched songwriter. But because they know the power of her fanbase, they incorporated another Swiftian puzzle within the puzzle, which gave each Swiftie a different letter upon completion.

Taylor Swift in 2023. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Those letters formed the phrase “All the Stars Aligned,” which is a lyric from her Midnights finale “Mastermind,” and led to a website with the same name.

The password to enter the site was none other than Sagitarrius, and Google’s “most searched songwriter” video on the website begins with the Sagittarius star sign being subtly drawn out in the Eras Tour crowd.

The website doesn’t include any additional hints beyond the video, instead focusing on her ten existing studio albums, but the journey to get there seemed TS11-coded.

Swift’s Sagittarius Shoutouts

Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj in 2023 Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

Swift began using her zodiac sign in public as early as September when she called Nicki Minaj “my favorite Sagittarius” at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Just a few days later, Sagittarius was one of the words used in her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Vault puzzle with Google. At the time, fans thought it could be one of the album’s “From the Vault” song titles, potentially featuring Minaj, but neither of those theories panned out. Perhaps it was because Swift was saving the concept for something else all along.

Swift’s Astrological Looks

During her recent outings, Swift has been wearing astrology-inspired pieces, and there’s been enough of them to not be a coincidence. First, she carried a golden clutch with a crystal-studded Sagittarius star sign and wore star rings to the Poor Things premiere on Dec. 6.

Taylor Swift leaves the Poor Things premiere on December 6, 2023 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

When her birthday look included even more astrological elements, Swifties were quick to connect the dots. Some even noticed similarities to Swift’s starry 2022 VMAs after-party look, which teased the Midnights era just after she announced the album, and theorized that it could mean TS11 will be a sister album.

No matter what Swift has in store (which very well could be nothing), Swift’s astrology era is in full swing.