Taylor Swift is lending comfort when she can. Over two weeks after three children were killed at a Swift-themed dance and yoga class in Southport, England, the singer quietly spent time with some families who were affected by the attack before her Eras Tour shows in London on Aug. 15 and 16.

As seen in meet-and-greet photos posted to social media, Swift and her mother, Andrea, posed with Hope and Autumn Foster, whose mother, Sami, posted a video of their experience on TikTok. The older daughter appeared to have a bandage wrapped around her arm, on which one of Swift’s lyrics, “You drew stars around my scars,” from her 2020 song “cardigan” was written.

“The biggest thank you to Taylor Swift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all,” Foster wrote on TikTok. “Thank you for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always.” Variety reports that Swift secretly met with more families, who have not yet publicized their interactions with the singer.

What Happened In Southport?

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News/Getty Images

On July 29, a 17-year-old boy from Cardiff, Wales, walked into the Swift-themed class armed with a knife, killing three children and injuring 10 others, including more children and two adults trying to protect them. Police confirmed that Axel Rudakubana, whose identity was revealed in court, was arrested in connection with the stabbing on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

At the time, Swift said she was “completely in shock” on her Instagram Story and extended her condolences. “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders,” she wrote. “These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

The Southport community reacted by holding a large public vigil for the victims, where hundreds of balloons and flowers were left. On Aug. 6, police announced the remaining injured victims, many of whom were in critical condition, had been released from the hospital.

While Swift never acknowledged the attack while performing onstage, The Independent reported that she privately reached out to the families of the three girls killed in the attack, 6-year-old Bebe King, 7-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, and 9-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar, before her five-night-stand at London’s Wembley Stadium.