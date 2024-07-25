Taylor Swift fans have been anticipating Reputation (Taylor’s Version) for what feels like ages, since the arrival of 1989 (TV) back in October. The wait became even longer when Swift threw a curveball and announced her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, at the Grammys in February.

The investigative Swifties have already covered enough Easter eggs to predict that Reputation (TV) will be her next “Taylor’s Version” release. This would mark the penultimate re-recording of her first six albums, leaving only her 2006 self-titled debut.

But now, fans are in overdrive, grasping every hint and theory that could allude to the date that Reputation (TV) will finally arrive. However, the answer may lie within The Tortured Poets Department itself, and if this theory proves to be correct, Swift is preparing to give fans Reputation (TV) on Sept. 13.

Stevie Nicks’ Poem For Taylor

Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks wrote a poem for Swift that she published on the inside of her CDs and vinyl of The Tortured Poets Department, dedicated “For T — and me...” Nicks gets a shoutout on the final track of the album, “Clara Bow,” making the poem a very fitting gesture.

Taylor Swift and Stevie Nicks during the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

“He was in love with her / Or at least she thought so,” the poem reads, in part. “She was broken hearted / Maybe he was too/ Neither of them knew/ He really can’t answer her. He’s afraid of her/ He’s hiding from her / And he knows — that he’s hurting her / She tells the truth / She writes about it / She’s an informer / He’s an x-lover / There’s nothing there for her / She’s already gone.”

Nicks’ words align more with the lyricism of Tortured Poets, but the poem itself is dated Sept. 13, which fans have interpreted as a possible Easter egg pointing to Reputation (TV).

Sept. 13 Is A Friday

First, Sept. 13, 2024 falls on a Friday, the day that new music is typically released. Swift loves to drop projects on Friday the 13th whenever possible, including her Eras Tour concert movie last year, given that 13 is famously her lucky number.

Taylor Swift announces 1989 (Taylor’s Version) during The Eras Tour on August 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift will also be on break from her record-breaking Eras Tour in September, making it an opportune time to release the album. Many fans think she’ll announce it at one of her London shows in August. The singer tends to unveil major things during her tour stops, from Speak Now (TV) in Nashville and 1989 (TV) in Los Angeles to music video premieres in New Jersey and Kansas City.

Time will tell if the Swifties are correct or completely off with their theories (again).