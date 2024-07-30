Taylor Swift Is “Completely In Shock” Over Southport Attack

Taylor Swift is in mourning with the rest of the world. On July 30, the singer spoke out after three children were killed in a stabbing attack near a Swift-themed dance and yoga class in Southport, England the previous day.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Swift expressed her shock and dismay at the tragedy. “The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I'm just completely in shock,” she wrote. “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders.”

“These were just little kids at a dance class,” she added. “I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

At a press conference on July 29, Merseyside Police confirmed the deaths of two children, aged 6 and 7 years old. Eight more children were injured, with five of them in critical condition. After Swift released her statement, police confirmed that a third child — a 9-year-old girl — had also died, as reported by People.

Taylor Swift’s response to the Southport shooting Instagram / Taylor Swift

According to BBC, Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy stated that the “offender armed with a knife walked into the premises and started to attack the children.” Two adults were also injured in the knife attack and are currently in critical condition. “We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy also confirmed that a 17 year old from Cardiff was arrested in connection with the stabbing, on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and stated that they were looking into the motive, but not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. “We would urge people not to speculate while the investigation is ongoing,” police said in a separate statement.

Tributes to the victims are left by wellwishers on July 30, 2024 in Southport, England. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Swift was not the only figure to speak out. Prince William and Kate Middleton released a statement on their Kensington Royal page, writing, “As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through.”

King Charles also spoke out on the Royal Family’s social media accounts. “We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers, and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack.”