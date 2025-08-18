While Taylor Swift embarked on the biggest tour of all time, there’s one stage she’s yet to take: the Super Bowl. Eagle-eyed Swifties think the singer will headline the game’s 2026 halftime show, thanks to her New Heights interview with boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason. Some fans think that the trio left Easter eggs hinting at a possible performance.

According to TMZ, Swift had been offered the 2023 halftime show, but declined as she wanted to finish her “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings before playing the Super Bowl. Artists who headline the halftime show typically benefit from sales boosts for their entire catalog, and since Swift didn’t own her first six albums at the time, she wouldn’t have reaped all of the rewards.

But in May, Swift announced that she acquired the masters of her first six albums, meaning this is no longer a concern. Now that she owns all of her music, would Swift reconsider taking her swing at the Super Bowl halftime show? Here’s why fans think it’s on the horizon.

Taylor’s Halftime Mention

The most obvious reference to the Super Bowl on the New Heights podcast was when Swift stated that she knows “every halftime show from the Super Bowls,” but didn’t watch the games growing up, as she was so laser-focused on making music. Considering that The Life of a Showgirl comes out in October, is there a better place to debut her new album live than at the championship game?

The Sourdough Of It All

Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

During the interview, Swift talked more about baking sourdough bread than her new album, stating that she’s visited all of the sourdough “blogs” and bragging about the flavors she’s tried (cinnamon swirl, cinnamon raisin, and blueberry lemon, for the curious). Somehow, Swifties think that even her love of sourdough is an Easter egg.

It turns out that Sourdough Sam is the mascot for the San Francisco 49ers (yes, really), whose home base is Levi’s Stadium, where Super Bowl LX (aka Super Bowl 60) is scheduled to take place on Feb. 8. In addition, she remarked that she talks about bread “60% of the time,” aligning with the 60th Super Bowl.

The Numerology

Swift mentioned “47” a few times on the podcast, starting with Jason’s animated intro of her, after which she thanked him for “screaming for 47 seconds.” When he asked her how many cities she hit with the Eras Tour, she jokingly replied, “47... thousand.” But of course, some Swifties think that number is meaningful.

It turns out Swift played her 47th show of the Eras Tour at Levi’s Stadium, making it another possible Easter egg for a halftime show. Adding even more numbers to the mix, 2026 will mark Kelce’s 13th season playing in the NFL, aligning with Swift’s lucky number. Even if he doesn’t make the Super Bowl for the third year in a row, this may be too great a coincidence.