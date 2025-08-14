Two years after Travis Kelce fumbled his attempt to meet Taylor Swift, her appearance on his New Heights podcast showed just how well he recovered afterward. The couple, joined by Kelce’s co-host and brother, Jason, revisited the “wild, romantic gesture” that brought them together. Swift playfully mocked her boyfriend as she shared her take on their now-famous meet-cute and early romance.

Back To The Beginning

In her first-ever podcast appearance, Swift quipped that she went on New Heights because it “has done a lot” for her. “I owe a lot to this podcast,” she said. “This podcast got me a boyfriend, ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago.”

Swift was, of course, referring to a July 2023 episode in which Kelce complained to Jason about not getting to meet her when he attended an Eras Tour show at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of his NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs. His plan was to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it. In a viral clip, Kelce described himself as “a little butthurt” it didn’t work — a fact that wasn’t lost on Swift.

“At first when I looked at it, I was like … ‘This dude didn’t get a meet and greet. He’s making it everyone’s problem,’” she said on New Heights. “That’s what I thought at first.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the 2024 US Open Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The So High School singer checked to see if Kelce had reached out to her management team before the show. He hadn’t. “He came with Pat [Mahomes] and thought that ’cause he knows the elevator lady, that he could talk to her about just getting down to my dressing room,” she said. Later, she joked about how he “didn’t do any proper logistical planning.”

However, Swift came to see his effort as a “wild, romantic gesture” after giving it more thought. “This kind of felt more like I was in an ’80s John Hughes movie, and he was just, like, standing outside of my window with a boombox, just being like, ‘I want to date you! Do you want to go on a date with me? I made you a friendship bracelet. Do you want to date me?’” she said.

Eventually, she recalled thinking, “If this guy isn’t crazy — which is a big if — this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.”

Going Strong

Swift told Time in her 2023 Person of the Year interview that she thought it was “metal as hell” when Kelce “very adorably put [her] on blast on his podcast.” She revealed that they officially met “right after that” and had “a significant amount of time” together before she famously showed up at her first Chiefs game that September.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” she said. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

On New Heights, Swift recalled their early days together and said he got to know her “in a way that’s very natural, very pure, very normal.” She also shared that he could make her laugh “so immediately about normal things.”

“He’s just a vibe booster in everyone’s life that he’s in,” she added. “He’s like a human exclamation point.”