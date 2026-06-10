Taylor Swift is home, and it’s time for her to stay awhile. On June 5, the singer released her new song for Toy Story 5, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which surprised fans by marking her grand return to country music after over a decade.

Naturally, the Swifties have gone wild, breaking country radio records and tracking for a number one debut on the Billboard Hot 100. And yes, Swift and her fanbase have the power to make basically anything she does top the charts, especially with the forces of Disney behind us, but the immense reception is enough evidence for me to make one minor (read: major) request.

Taylor, please go country again for TS13.

Even the most casual of Swifties know that her next studio album will be her 13th, which is a major milestone for the singer. Her famous lucky number is 13, which means this album will be a big deal to her and the fans. Would there be a better way to commemorate this occasion than for Swift to go back to her roots and make new music in the genre where it all started? Me thinks not.

Taylor Swift / Beth Garrabrant

Most eagle-eyed Swifties think “I Knew It, I Knew You” will serve as a nice transition to bridge the gap between her record-breaking 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl and the long-awaited Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version), which many fans have speculated will be released in October to celebrate her debut record’s 20th anniversary. Given the timing and Easter eggs, this is very likely to happen (and trust me, I’m already seated).

But historically, Swift’s film soundtrack songs have signaled where she’s heading on her next album. Her original song for 2015’s One Chance, “Sweeter Than Fiction,” foreshadowed the ‘80s pop of 1989, while her Fifty Shades Darker track “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” predated the electronic sonics and sensual vibes of Reputation. Therefore, history could repeat itself for TS13 — and should.

“I Knew It, I Knew You” is instantly nostalgic, bringing us back to the days of “Our Song,” but it also has elements of Swift’s sonic journey over the years, from horn sections to folky guitars, proving she still has something fresh to add within the country wheelhouse.

And while it’s her first song in years labeled as country on streaming services, you can make the case that she dabbled once again on her 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department. “But Daddy I Love Him” feels country in both sound and storytelling, adding some fresh synth-y flourishes and jaw-dropping one-liners, while “Fresh Out the Slammer” and “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” are more Western-inspired alt-country, proving Swift can return to her roots while pushing her artistry forward.

As Swift told country radio hosts in a handwritten note, quoting her own lyrics, “Man, it's been a while!” Therefore, she shouldn’t go this long again without coming home.