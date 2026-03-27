Tayvis Were The Stars Of The iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift was a special guest at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, leading the pack with nine nominations, but she brought a special plus-one of her own. The singer’s fiancé, Travis Kelce, accompanied her to the ceremony, marking the first time that he’s attended one of her award shows or major events (not counting the Eras Tour, of course).

Naturally, Kelce let his fiancée take center stage, opting to skip the red carpet and head to his seat through the normal entrance like everyone else. But during the ceremony, the couple were the stars of the show, with Swift finding someone who matched her awards-show energy by dancing with her during the performances, while showing support when her moment came around.

As one Swiftie put it, “Mr. Swift devoured his first appearance as the First Lady.”

Thankfully, the couple didn’t shy away from showing PDA and proving how much fun they were having together, proving why they’re the closest thing the U.S. has to a royal couple. Below, the most adorable Tayvis moments from the awards show.

“Thanks For The Vibes”

After winning Pop Album of the Year for The Life of a Showgirl, Swift attributed the joy on her album to her experience on the Eras Tour — and Kelce, of course.

“This album probably also feels very happy, confident, and free because that’s how I get to feel every single day of my life because of my fiancé,” she said. “Thanks for all the vibes.”

Travis’ Reaction

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Thankfully, the cameras flashed to Kelce in the audience, who had the most adorable reaction. He took the compliment in stride, giving her praise hands and mouthing back, “I love you.”

She Found Her Husband!

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In perhaps the cutest Tayvis moment of all time, during RAYE’s performance of her hit “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!,” Swift sang the words directly to him, adoringly clutching his face and flashing her engagement ring to remind him that she did find her future husband. Cue the tears!

Travis Does The Math

After presenter Alysa Liu revealed that Swift won a ton more trophies, Kelce sweetly kept track for Swift as she announced category after category, finally landing at seven more trophies. He basically became Swift’s hype man — but wasn’t obnoxious about it.

Kiss, Kiss, Kiss!

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Before going onstage to accept her six additional trophies, Swift wasn’t shy about showing PDA with Kelce, planting a sweet kiss before making her second speech of the night.