Travis Kelce has said he had “somebody playing Cupid” on Taylor Swift’s team, who played a huge part in bringing them together. It turns out that it was none other than Swift’s mom, Andrea. In the fourth episode of the singer’s Eras Tour docuseries, The End of an Era, Andrea revealed she helped set up her daughter with the NFL player, proudly telling the story in their dressing room.

In July 2023, on his New Heights podcast, Kelce told the story of how he attended the Eras Tour in Kansas City, but was “butthurt” that he couldn’t meet her and give her the friendship bracelet he had made with his phone number. Like all of us, Andrea saw the story on the Internet and decided to spring into action.

“So of course, I call up my resident expert on the Kansas City Chiefs, my cousin Robin, and I go, ‘Tell me about this guy named Travis Kelce,”” she recalls. “And she goes, ‘Oh my god, he is the nicest guy. And you know what? He really loves his mom.’ And I went, ‘Ding, ding, ding, ding.’ Then I said, “Now, how in the world am I gonna get her to meet him?’”

Kansas City Star/Tribune Service/Getty Images

Andrea knew her daughter would be hesitant due to her two recent breakups and having never dated an athlete before. “I’ve been very non-athlete because I’m not one,” Swift affirmed. “So you call me up with this tone of like, ‘Hey, so I know you’re gonna not react well to this, but there’s a guy.’ You said something to the effect of, ‘You gotta start doing something different.’”

“Listen, it was so earnest,” Andrea explained. “I thought it was the sweetest thing in the world that he came to your show. He brought you something from your world. To me, that really said a lot.”

Taylor & Travis Today

Clearly, mother knows best. Two years after they started dating, Swift got engaged to Kelce, which they announced in a record-breaking Instagram post in August. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they wrote.

Instagram / Taylor Swift

Swift reflected on their romance in the episode, noting that even she’s still surprised by how it all started. “First of all, if you ever would have told me that the most meaningful relationship I would ever have would start with a man saying that he was butthurt that I didn’t want to meet him, like...” she said, shaking her head. “Unbelievable.”

However, Swift said she felt affirmed in her relationship by her own fans, noting how, as they were dating, the Eras Tour audiences would start wearing more and more of his Kansas City Chiefs jerseys, which both of them have happily embraced.

“Travis is just very comfortable with, conceptually speaking, a big life, because he has one, and it’s not one that he has reluctantly,” she said. “I think ultimately, it’s the way he treats me, it’s very clear, and I think that’s one of the reasons why the fans are so in love with him, ‘cause you should be, you know? He’s very lovable.”