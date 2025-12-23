Taylor Swift Cries Over Travis Kelce’s Letter In End Of An Era

Travis Kelce couldn’t attend the final show of Taylor Swift’s history-making Eras Tour, but he was there in spirit. In the last episode of her new Eras Tour docuseries, The End of an Era, which hit Disney+ on Dec. 23, the singer got emotional over a letter from her now-fiancé, who paid tribute to the tour that helped bring them together.

Before the first of her final three shows in Vancouver in December 2024, Kelce sent Swift a bouquet along with a sentimental note. The singer read his letter aloud, which referenced the famous story of how Kelce went to the Eras Tour in July 2023 in hopes of sharing a friendship bracelet with his phone number, only to be shut down for meeting her backstage.

“So many unbelievable memories on this tour, but my favorite one is seeing you in concert for the first time, being mesmerized and swept off my feet by a woman who doesn’t even know me,” he wrote, eliciting a laugh from Swift.

“I selfishly say thank you for creating this legendary tour, and to [Swift’s touring manager] Robert [Allen] for making you stop through Kansas City, Missouri,” he continued. “That Night 2 in KC was the beginning of me meeting the love of my life.”

Naturally, Swift choked up after reading Kelce’s note, but managed to compose herself to rehearse her secret songs for later that night. “Awwww, my God,” she squealed, before joking, “So much for no emotions on the last three shows, huh?”

Taylor’s Final Show Day With Travis

Kelce’s NFL team had a game scheduled on the same day as Swift’s last Eras Tour show, meaning they couldn’t support each other at their respective big events. But despite having to gear up for her final show, which was filmed for a Disney+ concert special, Kelce was still on Swift’s mind, as seen when she headed to the venue in a vintage Kansas City Chiefs windbreaker.

Swift and her father, Scott, watched the game from her backstage dressing room, a development that shocked both of them. “So this is your last day, but we’re watching football. Did you ever think this was gonna [happen]?” Scott asked.

“I never thought that you and I would talk about sports in my life ever,” his daughter retorted. “It hadn’t happened by the time I was 32.”

She asked to keep the game on as she rehearsed for her final “secret songs” performances, insisting that she can “prioritize both things.” Naturally, as she practiced her acoustic mash-ups, she kept interrupting herself, eventually screaming mid-song when Kelce’s team scored a touchdown. “If this goes my way, the kind of day I’m about to have,” she said. (Spoiler alert: They won).