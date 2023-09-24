Has Taylor Swift officially entered her red (and gold) era? Amid speculation that she’s dating Travis Kelce, Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs star’s home game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24. Further fueling romance rumors: the “Cruel Summer” singer cheered on the Chiefs in a suite — seated next to none other than Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce.

As gameplay got underway in Missouri, several sports media outlets — and even the NFL itself — quickly capitalized on the moment, sharing videos of Swift cheering and clapping in the private box, via social media. In one clip, Mrs. Kelce appeared to be telling the 12-time Grammy winner something that inspired a stunned reaction. In addition to capturing Swift’s touchdown celebration, NFL cameras even caught the singer happily shouting, “Let’s f*cking go!”

Just days earlier, Travis already revealed that he’d invited Swift to see him play, while addressing dating reports on The Pat McAfee Show. Though he wouldn’t reveal if they’d met in person, the NFL tight end shared that he “threw the ball in her court.” What did he tell Swift? “I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead,” he recounted during the Sept. 21 interview, adding, “You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.” As he teased at the time, “We'll see what happens in the near future.”

Jason Hanna/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Travis’ comments about Swift arrived on the heels of his brother, fellow NFL star Jason Kelce, joking about the rumored couple on another radio show, one day earlier. “I don’t really know a lot about Travis’ love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world,” the Philadelphia Eagles center said on DeCamara & Ritchie on Audacy's SportsRadio 94 WIP. “Having said that, man, I think they're doing great and I think it’s all 100 percent true, and I hope this thing goes a mile.” Though many believed Jason was confirming his brother’s relationship with Swift, he clarified afterward, “No, I’m joking, I don't know what's happening.”

Swift’s game attendance is a high note in the ongoing saga which began in July when Travis admitted to having a crush on the Midnights singer. After attending her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City at the time, explained how his efforts to shoot his shot failed, though. “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he said on his New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast. “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings.”

David Eulitt/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Though Travis was “a little butthurt” at first, he at least seems to have caught Swift’s attention. And now that it seems the musician said yes to his Arrowhead invitation, maybe their love story really will begin.