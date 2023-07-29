TikTok Wants Taylor Swift To Give Travis Kelce A Shot After Their Meet-Cute Miss

It hasn’t taken fans long to embrace Taylor Swift’s latest single-girl era. Yes, there was a period of mourning after the 12-time Grammy winner’s six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn ended, but Swifties have bounced back in the months since. In fact, many fans on TikTok are calling for Swift to give NFL star Travis Kelce a shot.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end put himself on Swifties’ radar as a possible love interest for the singer with his New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his fellow NFL star brother, Jason Kelce. The podcast’s TikTok shared a clip on July 26 that showed Kelce recapping his night at the Eras show in Kansas City with Jason and lamenting the fact that he wasn’t able to meet Swift.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Kelce said in the clip. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets.”

The two-time Super Bowl winner then revealed that he’d made a particularly special friendship bracelet for the singer: “I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he added. When Jason jumped in to clarify whether he meant his jersey number, 87, or his phone number, Kelce responded, “You know which one.”

The planned grand gesture soon got Swifties’ seal of approval. The TikTok racked up more than 435,000 likes, and fans gushed about Kelce’s failed attempt at a meet cute. “He made her a bracelet WITH HIS NUMBER ON IT,” one Swiftie emphasized, while another responded, “the fact that he made it himself is what gets me frfr.” Numerous others chimed in to say it’s a couple they “need” and even went so far as to tag Swift to try and lobby her on Kelce’s behalf.

The Chiefs star, however, might have something going against him: As Jason seemed to enjoy pointing out to his younger brother, “She’s a big Eagles fan” (aka she supports his team). The Philadelphia Eagles’ TikTok piled on in the comments, writing, “Taylor said ‘go birds!’” Apparently neither felt bad about kicking a man while he was down. (To be fair, his team did beat them in the most recent Super Bowl.) Kelce had told Jason, “She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”

Whether or not this will lead to Swift’s next love story remains to be seen, but the singer seems to be enjoying single life for now. Though she was briefly linked to The 1975’s Matty Healy after her breakup from Alwyn, the two didn’t last. On July 7, she appeared to celebrate her single status, posting a Fourth of July photo with several celebrity friends alongside the caption, “Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies.”

If she does decide she wants that friendship bracelet, though, she probably can just say yes.