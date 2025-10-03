The holidays are right around the corner, and Taylor Swift’s “Wi$h Li$t” is ready to go.

On the dreamy track from The Life of a Showgirl, Swift has fun rattling off the things others might want — from a “fat ass with a baby face” to a Palme d’Or. “They should have what they want. They deserve what they want,” she says. But her biggest desire?

“I just want you. Have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you,” Swift sings in the apparent ode to her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

Looking Ahead

This isn’t the first time Swift has sung about wanting children someday. She dreamed about rocking her babies on the front porch in “Mary’s Song,” and imagined having a child in “Peace,” too. But the “Wi$h Li$t” lyrics explain in detail — perhaps more than ever — just how much she’d like to have a family.

In this dream version of the future, Swift is able to both “boss up” and “settle down” at once. From the comfort of a home with a basketball hoop in the driveway, she sings, “We tell the world to leave us the f*ck alone and they do.”

Swift adds a playful “wow” for emphasis — she’s made her thoughts on the court of public opinion quite clear — but hey, she’s had luck with wishes before. As she sings in the bridge: “I made wishes on all the stars. Please, God, bring me a best friend who I think is hot.” It seems like she got what she asked for in Kelce.

Brooke Sutton/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s “Wi$h Li$t” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Swift’s new song below.

They want that yacht life under chopper blades

They want those bright lights and Balenci shades

And a fat ass with a baby face

They want it all

They want that complex female character

They want that critical smash Palme d’Or

And an Oscar on their bathroom floor

They want it all

And they should have what they want

They deserve what they want

Hope they get what they want

I just want you

Have a couple kids

Got the whole block looking like you

We tell the world to leave us the f*ck alone

And they do, wow

Got me dreaming about a driveway with a basketball hoop

Boss up, settle down

Got a wish list

I just want you

They want that freedom, living off the grid

They want those three dogs that they call their kids

And that good surf, no hypocrites

They want it all

They want a contract with Real Madrid

They want that spring break that was f*cking lit

And then that video taken off the internet

They want it all

And they should have what they want

They deserve what they want

I hope they get what they want

I just want you

Have a couple kids

Got the whole block looking like you

We tell the world to leave us the f*ck alone

And they do, wow

Got me dreaming about a driveway with a basketball hoop

Boss up, settle down

Got a wish list

I made wishes on all of the stars

Please, God, bring me a best friend who I think is hot

I thought I had it right once, twice, but I did not

You caught me off my guard

I hope I get what I want

‘Cause I know what I want

I just want you

Have a couple kids

Got the whole block looking like you

We tell the world to leave us the f*ck alone

And they do, wow

Got me dreaming about a driveway with a basketball hoop

Boss up, settle down

Got a wish list

I just want you

Have a couple kids

Got the whole block looking like you

We tell the world to leave us the f*ck alone

And they do, wow

Got me dreaming about a driveway with a basketball hoop

Boss up, settle down

Got a wish list

I just want you