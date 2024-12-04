Here’s The Christmas Song That Matches Your Zodiac Sign’s Vibe

You know the holidays are near when you start to hear Christmas songs echoing through the air. Michael Bublé in the grocery store, Jennifer Hudson in the coffee shop, and of course Mariah Carey as she defrosts for her favorite time of year.

There are so many holiday tunes to love, from the classics to the modern takes on the classics to the songs that are brand new for the season. The one you’re drawn to most can say a lot about your personality, which is why there’s a Christmas song for each zodiac sign.

If you’re someone who appreciates a low-key seasonal celebration, you might enjoy “Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree” or “Santa Baby” for their vintage, laidback vibe. These types of songs are perfect to listen to while you decorate your tree or wrap gifts.

Other more upbeat songs scream “holiday party” — these are the ones you might blast at your Christmas shindig or play on repeat while you drive around and shop. As soon as you hear them, you’re immediately in a more festive mood — and they also bring back amazing memories.

Keep reading below for the perfect song for each zodiac sign to listen to this season.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) “Underneath The Tree” by Kelly Clarkson This peppy tune is so good you’ll be able to play it all December long without getting bored, which is exactly why it would appeal to the energetic Aries. As a fast-moving fire sign, it’s tough to find songs that truly grab your attention, but this one does the trick every time. The lyrics are cute, the beat is fun, and it immediately puts you in the mood to hit up as many holiday parties as possible.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) “Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee As a Taurus, you appreciate the coziness of a jazzy, vintage tune. Something is comforting yet sophisticated about Christmas songs from the ‘50s, especially this one that plays everywhere once December hits. Imagine the lyrics tinkling away as you set a beautiful holiday table or decorate your tree. As a Venus-ruled earth sign you’re a big fan of pretty candles, lush blankets, and decadent decor during this chilly season. Letting an old-school record play in the background while you cozy up would be the perfect touch.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) “Santa Tell Me” By Ariana Grande If you’re looking for a bop to add to your holiday playlist, don’t forget this one. As a fun-loving Gemini, there’s no doubt you have at least five parties on the docket this season — and at least one that you’re hosting yourself. Air signs love all things festive, fabulous, and themed, so with all the love Wicked is getting right now it makes sense to have as many Ariana songs on your list as possible.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” by Frank Sinatra This crooning tune immediately brings to mind mugs of hot cocoa, crackling fireplaces, and vintage decorations that have been in your family for generations — all things that Cancers love with their entire heart. As a relationship-oriented water sign, you like to spend the season wrapped up in a strong sense of nostalgia, and you’re also a big fan of tradition. This melody is perfect to play while you host a dinner party or unwrap gifts on Christmas morning.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey This is the quintessential Christmas song by the queen of Christmas herself. Just like Carey, who remains the center of attention all season long, Leos do the same as they visit family, shine at holiday office parties, and turn heads at the mall. As a fire sign ruled by the sun, you love it when the world revolves around you. You’re also a big fan of adorning yourself in the season’s finest ‘fits inspired by the singer. Think red sweaters, velvet mini skirts, and lots of gold jewelry. Bonus points if you wear a Santa hat everywhere you go.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) “It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” by Michael Bublé Virgos appreciate the classics, just like any good earth sign would. You’ll play this one in your car, while on brisk morning walks, as you bake cookies — or whenever you need to pick up your mood. As soon as it plays, visions of sugar plums immediately start dancing in your head. If Virgos are known for anything it’s their perfectionism, which means you always do the holidays right without skipping a single tradition. This tune is the perfect accompaniment to your busy schedule, as well as those moments where you slow down and truly enjoy yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) "8 Days of Christmas" by Destiny's Child A song about shopping, gifts, and romance? That’s Libra, through and through. As an air sign ruled by Venus, you’re guided by all things related to “la la la love.” And you also like to have a good time. You aren’t one to take yourself too seriously this time of year. Instead of stressing over office parties or potentially tense family dinners, you’re way too busy sipping bubbly, hitting up stores, and having a blast — just like the girlies in Destiny’s Child.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) “Santa Baby” by Eartha Kitt As a self-reflective Scorpio, you’d be quite happy to spend a quiet evening at home with an Eartha Kitt tune crooning in the background. Her sultry voice speaks to you as a mysterious, magnetic, and slightly quirky water sign. She just has “it” and you appreciate that. The lyrics are also something you’d totally write to your crush. They’re slightly obsessive, intense, demanding — you get the idea.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) “DJ Play A Christmas Song” by Cher Leave it to Sagittarius to fall in love with a dance song at Christmas. As a fire sign, you’re totally happy to forgo the slower classics for something with a little more punch. You’d bump this one while energetically decorating your tree or belt the lyrics while getting ready. Use it as a pump-up jam before you brave a cold night on your way to a party.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) “Winter Wonderland” by Jennifer Hudson This new, jazzy tune by Hudson is right up Capricorn’s alley. It would be the perfect fit for the party you’ve been planning for months. Imagine everyone mixing and mingling around your apartment with plates of hors d'oeuvres and delicate glasses full of bubbly. As an earth sign ruled by the always-serious Saturn, you’ll be busy ensuring your party goes off without a hitch, but you’ll also appreciate that this song encourages everyone to let loose and have a little fun.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) “Wonderful Christmastime” by Paul McCartney From the very first note, you can tell this song was made for Aquarius. It’s a popular classic, but it’s also slightly off-beat, just like the quirkiest air sign of the zodiac. While everyone else is listening to Top 40 tunes you can be found on your way to a get-together with this bopping in your ears. Aquarians, ruled by the rebellious Uranus, like to do things their way. In fact, you might even cancel your plans last minute in favor of staying in. Through it all, this song will be there for you.