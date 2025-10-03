Music
Taylor Swift’s “Wood” Lyrics Are A Horny Ode To Good Luck
Travis Kelce gets a winky shoutout.
The name of Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, is pretty self-explanatory. But some of its song titles befuddled Swifties in the weeks leading up to release day — and one that had them particularly stumped (ahem) was “Wood.”
Some fans theorized that it could be about superstitions, as in “knocking on wood.” Others entertained the possibility that it might be a sexy double entendre. And, well, they were all correct!
Flirty Word Play
The core meaning of “Wood” is that Swift sometimes gets a little nervous about holding on to her seemingly too-good-to-be-true relationship, but her partner (and now fiancé), Travis Kelce, puts her doubts to rest. “Baby, I’ll admit I’ve been a little superstitious. Fingers crossed until you put your hand on mine,” she sings, declaring that they “make our own luck” as a couple.
The rollicking track reiterates Swift’s belief that theirs is a connection that is truly unique (like she sang about in “The Alchemy”). But if you’re one for reading between the lines, the “Wood” lyrics explain this concept in subtly saucy detail.
For example, Swift sings about a partner who reaches “new heights of manhood,” a nod to Kelce’s podcast of the same name. She says that her curse was broken by her partner’s “magic wand,” and that “his love was the key that opened [her] thighs.”
Swift also apologizes for sounding so “cocky” about the connection who “ah-matized” her. A love so good, she’s making up words!
Taylor Swift’s “Wood” Lyrics
Read the full lyrics to Swift’s new song below.
Daisy’s bare naked
And I was distraught
He loves me not
He loves me not
Penny’s unlucky
I took him back
And then stepped on a crack
And the black cat laughed
And baby, I’ll admit I’ve been a little superstitious
Fingers crossed until you put your hand on mine
Seems to be that you and me we make our own luck
A bad sign is all good, I ain’t gotta knock on wood
All of that bitching, wishing on a falling star
Never did me any good
I ain’t got to knock on wood
It’s you and me forever dancing in the dark
All over me, it’s understood, I ain’t gotta knock on wood
Forgive me, it sounds cocky
He ah-matized me and opened my eyes
Redwood tree it ain’t hard to see
His love was the key that opened my thighs
Girls, I don’t need to need to catch the bouquet
To know a hard rock is on the way
And baby I’ll admit I’ve been a little superstitious
The curse on me was broken by your magic wand
Seems to me that you and me, we make our own luck
New Heights of manhood, I ain’t gotta knock on wood
All of that bitching, wishing on a falling star
Never did me any good
I ain’t got to knock on wood
It’s you and me forever dancing in the dark
All over me, it’s understood, I ain’t gotta knock on wood
Forgive me, it sounds cocky
He ah-matized me and opened my eyes
Redwood tree it ain’t hard to see
His love was the key that opened my thighs
Forgive me, it sounds cocky
He ah-matized me and opened my eyes
Redwood tree it ain’t hard to see
His love was the key that opened my thighs