The name of Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, is pretty self-explanatory. But some of its song titles befuddled Swifties in the weeks leading up to release day — and one that had them particularly stumped (ahem) was “Wood.”

Some fans theorized that it could be about superstitions, as in “knocking on wood.” Others entertained the possibility that it might be a sexy double entendre. And, well, they were all correct!

Flirty Word Play

The core meaning of “Wood” is that Swift sometimes gets a little nervous about holding on to her seemingly too-good-to-be-true relationship, but her partner (and now fiancé), Travis Kelce, puts her doubts to rest. “Baby, I’ll admit I’ve been a little superstitious. Fingers crossed until you put your hand on mine,” she sings, declaring that they “make our own luck” as a couple.

The rollicking track reiterates Swift’s belief that theirs is a connection that is truly unique (like she sang about in “The Alchemy”). But if you’re one for reading between the lines, the “Wood” lyrics explain this concept in subtly saucy detail.

For example, Swift sings about a partner who reaches “new heights of manhood,” a nod to Kelce’s podcast of the same name. She says that her curse was broken by her partner’s “magic wand,” and that “his love was the key that opened [her] thighs.”

Brooke Sutton/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Swift also apologizes for sounding so “cocky” about the connection who “ah-matized” her. A love so good, she’s making up words!

Taylor Swift’s “Wood” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Swift’s new song below.

Daisy’s bare naked

And I was distraught

He loves me not

He loves me not

Penny’s unlucky

I took him back

And then stepped on a crack

And the black cat laughed

And baby, I’ll admit I’ve been a little superstitious

Fingers crossed until you put your hand on mine

Seems to be that you and me we make our own luck

A bad sign is all good, I ain’t gotta knock on wood

All of that bitching, wishing on a falling star

Never did me any good

I ain’t got to knock on wood

It’s you and me forever dancing in the dark

All over me, it’s understood, I ain’t gotta knock on wood

Forgive me, it sounds cocky

He ah-matized me and opened my eyes

Redwood tree it ain’t hard to see

His love was the key that opened my thighs

Girls, I don’t need to need to catch the bouquet

To know a hard rock is on the way

And baby I’ll admit I’ve been a little superstitious

The curse on me was broken by your magic wand

Seems to me that you and me, we make our own luck

New Heights of manhood, I ain’t gotta knock on wood

All of that bitching, wishing on a falling star

Never did me any good

I ain’t got to knock on wood

It’s you and me forever dancing in the dark

All over me, it’s understood, I ain’t gotta knock on wood

Forgive me, it sounds cocky

He ah-matized me and opened my eyes

Redwood tree it ain’t hard to see

His love was the key that opened my thighs

