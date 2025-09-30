Taylor Swift is showing fans how to live The Life of a Showgirl. On Sept. 30, Spotify opened a special pop-up experience in New York to celebrate the singer’s 12th studio album, which drops on Oct. 3. Bustle got a sneak preview of the pop-up, and of course, my magnifying glass was out.

Spotify’s pop-up offered a glimpse into Swift’s life on the road, starting with her dressing room, which was filled with all the costumes, make-up, and trinkets needed to get ready for a show. The backstage area included more props, plus an exclusive clip of Swift talking about reuniting with Max Martin and Shellback for the new album.

Naturally, all roads lead to the stage, as well as a bonus room celebrating Swift’s upcoming music video for “The Fate of Ophelia.” In true Swift fashion, numerous Easter eggs were hidden throughout all the rooms, hinting at potential lyrics, themes, and motifs from The Life of a Showgirl. There were also many photo opportunities, allowing you to look like a showgirl.

The pop-up experience is open to fans through Oct. 2, and entry is first-come, first-served. But if you can’t make it in person to New York, Bustle is decoding all of the potential Easter eggs that may hint at what’s to come on The Life of a Showgirl.

The Megaphones

The event featured several megaphones, a device that Swift also used in her recent Target commercial. However, one small megaphone hanging on a wardrobe rack stood out, as it was stamped with the words “I heard you calling.” Perhaps this is a lyric to look out for (and a Christmas ornament to buy over the holidays).

Valentine’s Day Cards

Scattered throughout the dressing room are several maroon (a Midnights reference) envelopes that are labeled with “Happy Valentine’s Day” in Swift’s signature handwriting. One fan immediately remembered that Travis Kelce reportedly wrote Swift a Valentine’s Day card, among other sweet gifts, leading fans to speculate that it could be either a lyrical reference or a sweet nod to her fiancé.

Tiny Violins

Surprisingly, there are not just one, but two statues of small violins in the dressing room area. Perhaps Swift will be playing a “tiny violin” in the lyrics of a Showgirl track?

Pearls & Opals

The vanity desks feature multiple jewelry trays full of loose pearls, which could point to many Showgirl tracks, and opal gems, which are an apparent reference to “Opalite.” As some fans have already noted, opal is Kelce’s birthstone, a hint that the song could be a love letter to him.

False Lashes

Swift’s vanity tables were littered with tons of products that showgirls would use to get ready for a show, specifically false lashes, hairbrushes, and handheld mirrors, all of which could also serve as lyrical inspiration.

The “Keep It 100” Mirror

One of the mirrors on Swift’s vanity had “Keep It 100” written in bold Showgirl orange highlighter. As all Tayvis shippers know, the singer’s lucky number 13 and Kelce’s jersey number 87 add up to 100, likely making this a reference to their love story (pun intended). Kelce has also said this mantra before, but of course, there’s always a chance that it could be a new lyric.

The Ophelia Book

In the backstage area, Swift hid a vintage book about Shakespeare’s Hamlet heroine Ophelia above one of her speakers (all of which were labeled as number 13, of course). This is not only a nod to Showgirl’s opening song, “The Fate of Ophelia,” but a nice way to spotlight the ill-fated character.

The New Lyric

Above the Showgirl photo booth, there’s a theater-like marquee that reads “Oftentimes it doesn’t feel so glamorous to be me,” which seems too lyrical not to be a new lyric. The same line is also written in lipstick on a dressing room mirror, a trick that the late Elizabeth Taylor also used. Therefore, it would make sense that the lyric comes from the track named after the legendary actor.

The Dancers’ Headshots

Swift shouted out her Eras Tour crew by having her female dancers and band members pose for black-and-white headshots that were displayed in the backstage area. While it’s a lovely tribute, the photos are a little too specific, meaning they could be an Easter egg of sorts.

While being a showgirl may not be as glamorous as it seems — at least, according to Swift — the pop-up sure made it feel like fun.