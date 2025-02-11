Jason Kelce faced the dilemma of who to root for during the 2025 Super Bowl when his former team went up against his brother’s, the Kansas City Chiefs, in New Orleans on Feb. 9. While the retired NFL player settled on cheering for both the Eagles and Travis, along with wearing a neutral gameday ’fit, he recently shared on X that it’s been “tough to process” his feelings after Sunday’s game where the Philadelphia Eagles took the Super Bowl LIX victory.

He finished his post by sharing his admiration for his brother, saying, “I feel for him and am always rooting for him, but I know he does not need, nor want my pity. He has amassed greatness few on this planet could ever dream of, as has his team, and they should feel pride in their accomplishments this season and in the past.”

Bustle caught up with Jason after he kicked off the NFL and YouTube Super Bowl Flag Football Game on Feb. 8, where he shared his approach to being the older brother. “I try not to be too much of an advice person and more like a support person [for Travis],” he says. “If he asks me for stuff or my opinion on whatnot, I’ll be there for him. I’ve never tried to tell him what to do or how to do things. I firmly believe you’ve got to go and learn that stuff for yourself and figure that out.”

Rob Carr/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The two host their podcast, New Heights, weekly — a schedule Jason is grateful for. “The best part of the podcast is just getting to talk to Trav,” Jason says. “Before we started the podcast, we would go months sometimes without talking to each other. The podcast forces us once a week to sit down and talk to each other.”

In fact, it’s brought the busy brothers closer. “We both have a lot going on in our lives, and it’s been fun — after all these years being in different cities and fighting to make it in the football landscape — to rekindle the amount of times that we talk and the closeness that we have growing up our entire lives.”