Tayshia Just Got Engaged On The Bachelorette

No one was sure how this season of The Bachelorette would end — not even Reality Steve. But we can now sleep easy knowing that Tayshia finally got her happy ending. In the season finale, Tayshia got engaged to Zac, and it was a tearjerker. "When I came here to the desert, I didn't know what that reason was," Zac told Tayshia, holding her hands. "And I came here to fall in love with you ... I love you, Tayshia." He continued with a beautiful monologue, reflecting on their journey together.

“I love you because you’re a fighter,” he told her. “I love you because you're a strong, independent woman, and you make everyone around you better. I love you because you believe in me. I love you because you’re a total dork, and I love you because you drive me absolutely wild. I love everything about you.” He continued: "I can't picture another day, another moment, without you in my life. And if you'll let me, I'm gonna choose you right now. I'm gonna choose you tomorrow morning, I'm gonna choose you next week, and next year. I'm gonna choose you, forever."

When it was Tayshia’s turn to speak, she was overwhelmed with emotion. “I know I told you that I love you but it’s… more than that,” she said, with a long, concerning pause in between. “It’s this wild, wild, wild love that I’ve tried to come up with so many reasons to not believe ... I'm ready to start a life with you. But also, I love you, Zac Clark, and I'll do absolutely anything to keep that huge smile on your face."

Zac then got down on one knee, Tayshia gave him an enthusiastic yes, and the pair sealed the deal with a kiss and an exclamatory, "We did it!" Oh, and yes, he accepted her final rose.