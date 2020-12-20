With the dramatic two-part finale set to premiere this week, Tayshia Adams reflected on the final weeks of The Bachelorette on Instagram, sharing a scenic photo from the beach in California and some thoughts on the conclusion of the show. While Adams didn't share any obvious hints about her final decision (or what that ring meant), she did offer insight on her "rollercoaster" experience, including the fact that she followed her heart during the "bittersweet" final chapter.

On Saturday, Adams wrote that ahead of the finale, she "woke up this morning feeling extra grateful." The reality star explained that she was thankful for the road that led her to the show and all future opportunities, but above all, for the opportunity to share the experience with fans. "Most of all, I am grateful that I have had the chance to show my true authentic self, and share my heart, with all of you as you've watched my journey unfold," she wrote.

The Click Bait podcast host went on to discuss the more difficult or taxing aspects of starring on reality television, writing: "The last couple weeks have been a rollercoaster to say the least!" She noted that while watching back the final episodes of the show, "I’ve been reliving so much of what made this experience challenging." However, Adams concluded that the emotional ups and downs were not all bad, noting, "at times the ranging emotions have taken a toll on me and other times brought me so much hope, cheer and joy, all in real time."

The Bachelorette star went on to share her genuine gratitude for her time on the show, saying, "I genuinely gave it my all during the whole experience and will take something away from each of the men I had the opportunity to meet and connect with." Adams also thanked viewers for the love and support on the journey, writing, "While bittersweet, I know this is just the end of one chapter, and I can't wait to see where life takes me next. Let's fr*cken gooooooo."

Adams, who first appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, was introduced several episodes into Season 16, following Clare Crawley's early departure from the show. The new leading lady has narrowed the contestants down to three — Ivan Hall, Zac Clark, and Brendan Morais — and fans will have to tune in to find out which guy gets the final rose.

The two-part Bachelorette finale premieres on Monday, Dec. 21 at and Tuesday, Dec. 22 on ABC.