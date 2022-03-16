When Temptation Island returns for Season 4 on March 16, four new couples will head to Hawaii to put their relationships through the wringer. Joining them are 24 sexy singles, who will test whether or not the pairs decide to leave the island still together or break up and move on with someone else. Series host Mark L. Walberg teased in a Twitter video that Season 4 of the USA reality show is “gonna be great,” adding that fans won’t want to miss all of the drama that’s about to unfold.

Indeed, the trailer for Temptation Island Season 4 previews wild parties, multiple hookups, and pretty much all of the couples in tears at one point or another. A voiceover says one person is “acting super single,” while another is throwing their relationship “out the window like it was nothing.” Cue admissions of broken trust and “disgusting” behavior, and viewers seem to be in for a wild ride.

This year, the four couples testing their relationships include Gillian Lieberman and Edgar de Santiago, Ash Lamiroult and Hania Stocker, Ashley Rodriguez and Lascelles Lagares, and Iris Jardiel and Luke Wechselberger. Get to know more about all of them below.

Gillian & Edgar

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network

Edgar de Santiago, 23, swept Gillian Lieberman, 21, off her feet with his “old-school charm” when they met at Ball State University, and the college sweethearts have now been together for about four years. Gillian is a realtor in West Palm Beach, Florida, while Edgar works as a customer experience specialist in Indianapolis, Indiana. It was Gillian’s idea to go on Temptation Island, but once they arrived, she worried that she “might regret” the decision. She explained in an intro video that while she and Edgar have an “unbreakable bond,” they’ve been plagued by mutual trust issues, predicting that the season would be “very painful” and that they would both “make mistakes.” Edgar, meanwhile, guessed he would “probably be sad at times” — a correct assumption judging from his teary scenes in the trailer.

Ash & Hania

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network

Santa Fe, New Mexico-based couple Ash Lamiroult, 28, and Hania Stocker, 30, met through a mutual friend, but they didn’t start a relationship until after they connected on a dating app a year-and-a-half ago. Since then, they “haven’t been able to keep their hands off each other.” But with Ash planning to move to Brooklyn this summer for her writing career, they’re unsure if their relationship can withstand the distance. In an intro video, garden designer Hania explained that he “would like to explore maybe an open relationship,” and hoped the show would help them figure out “if that’s feasible.” As Ash cryptically warned, however, temptation has “definitely been able to find” her in the past.

Lascelles & Ashley

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network

Hailing from Queens, New York, Lascelles Largares and Ashley Rodriguez have been together seven years, making their relationship the longest of all the Season 4 couples. They met after Lascelles, a 27-year-old recruiter and personal trainer, slid into 26-year-old content producer Ashley’s DMs. But even after so much time together, Lascelles hasn’t proposed, leading Ashley to question what’s taking so long. Though Lascelles describes him and Ashley as a “super power couple,” their Temptation Island bio notes that they’re “admittedly co-dependent,” and he “seems willing to do anything to make Ashley happy, even at the at the expense of his own financial and emotional needs.” It was Ashley’s idea to go on Temptation Island, which she signed up for hoping they could grow and improve upon their “unbreakable” love.

Iris & Luke

Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network

Though 26-year-old Iris Jardiel and 29-year-old Luke Wechselberger have been together for four years, they’ve already broken up twice. At issue? The Seattle, Washington-based entrepreneurs, who met when Iris was dating one of Luke’s friends, “both have jealousy issues.” While Iris has caught Luke “flirting with other girls” in the past, he believes she sometimes “uses love as a weapon” and still seems to have issues with her hooking up with someone else when they were on a days-long break. “I definitely don’t want Iris letting any guy get to her in an emotional way ‘cause I know that’s what she’s after for me,” Luke said before filming began. Cue Iris, who warned Luke “not to get too close in the hot tub with anybody,” admitting to one of the singles that she was “building a connection with someone here, and it’s really scary.” By the end of the show, however, Luke teased he could “maybe even pop a ring on it.” Emphasis on maybe.