The 2021 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here

The COVID-19 pandemic may have delayed awards season, but in Hollywood, the show must go on. The 2021 Oscar nominations are here and if anything, they’re reflective of the chaotic year we’ve had since the last Academy Awards. The nominations were announced on Monday, March 15 by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, who would make for an odd yet intriguing hosting duo. As of now, the 2021 Oscars will currently go without a host for the second year in a row. However, if this year’s nominations are any indication, the show will still be a rollercoaster ride. See the full nominations list below.

Best Picture

To come ...

Best Leading Actress

To come ...

Best Leading Actor

To come ...

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baren Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami...

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Director

To come ...

Best Original Song

To come ...

Best Animated Feature Film

To come ...

Best International Feature Film

To come ...

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami...

The White Tiger

Best Cinematography

To come ...

Best Film Editing

To come ...

Production Design

To come ...

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

To come ...

Best Visual Effects

To come ...

Best Documentary Short Subject

To come ...

Best Documentary Feature

To come ...

Best Live Action Short Film

To come ...

Best Animated Short Film

To come ...

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Sound Mixing

To come ...

Sound Editing

To come ...

Best Costume Design