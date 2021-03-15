TV & Movies
The 2021 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here
The noms were announced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas.
Dan MacMedan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The COVID-19 pandemic may have delayed awards season, but in Hollywood, the show must go on. The 2021 Oscar nominations are here and if anything, they’re reflective of the chaotic year we’ve had since the last Academy Awards. The nominations were announced on Monday, March 15 by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, who would make for an odd yet intriguing hosting duo. As of now, the 2021 Oscars will currently go without a host for the second year in a row. However, if this year’s nominations are any indication, the show will still be a rollercoaster ride. See the full nominations list below.
Best Picture
- To come ...
Best Leading Actress
- To come ...
Best Leading Actor
- To come ...
Best Supporting Actress
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Best Supporting Actor
- Sacha Baren Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami...
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Director
- To come ...
Best Original Song
- To come ...
Best Animated Feature Film
- To come ...
Best International Feature Film
- To come ...
Best Original Screenplay
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- The Father
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami...
- The White Tiger
Best Cinematography
- To come ...
Best Film Editing
- To come ...
Production Design
- To come ...
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
- To come ...
Best Visual Effects
- To come ...
Best Documentary Short Subject
- To come ...
Best Documentary Feature
- To come ...
Best Live Action Short Film
- To come ...
Best Animated Short Film
- To come ...
Best Original Score
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the World
- Soul
Sound Mixing
- To come ...
Sound Editing
- To come ...
Best Costume Design
- To come ...