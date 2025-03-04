Overnight dates often stir up powerful emotions on The Bachelor. Even strong couples tend to face a stumbling block or two during fantasy suites — from communicating expectations surrounding physical intimacy to grappling with the nerves that come with the final days of competition.

Going into the pivotal week, Grant Ellis wanted “to take things slow and not rush,” he told People. “Because I think a lot of times when you initiate the physical part, it could cause you to make really bad decisions.”

His approach, then, was “to wait, and to see what my connections were like before I engage in anything that would be considered physical, and that really helped me to make good decisions at that point.”

So... how did it go with Litia Garr, Zoe McGrady, and Juliana Pasquarosa?

Viewers will have to watch on March 17 to see Grant and his final three women head to the Dominican Republic — Women Tell All airs on March 10 — but there are reports out there, if you can’t wait that long.

Here’s a look at Grant’s fantasy suites spoilers, including his reported final two Bachelor contestants.

Grant’s “Demise”

First, the fantasy suites teaser.

In the look ahead at Grant’s overnights episode, the Season 29 lead seems quite hopeful. “This is the perfect place to get engaged,” he says of returning to the Dominican Republic, where he once played professional basketball.

Disney/John Fleenor

Over the course of romantic dates with his final three women, however, Grant arrives at a startling conclusion. “I never thought it would be possible to be in love with multiple women,” he says — implying that he’s realizing it is, indeed, possible.

Litia says in the teaser that her “biggest fear” is Grant being intimate with another woman, a concern she voiced to her mom during hometowns.

“Do you think that’s something that could break us?” he appears to ask Litia.

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

By the end of the teaser, Grant seems torn.

“I genuinely don’t know what I’m going to do,” he says. “And it’s scary because there is an engagement next week. Stay tuned for my demise.”

His Fantasy Suites Spoilers Say...

While Reality Steve doesn’t have specific details on Grant’s fantasy suites, the Bachelor Nation blogger and podcast host has reported that Zoe goes home this week. This would make Grant’s final two Litia and Juliana.

During a hometown confessional, Zoe acknowledged her concern that her and Grant’s connection — while strong — might be short on time.

“We have moved much further along in such a short amount of time that I feel really hopeful,” she said. “I just hope that it’s not too late.”

If Grant and Zoe’s fantasy suites spoiler proves true, that fear may be confirmed.