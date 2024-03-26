Why Daisy Kent Isn't The New Bachelorette

During the March 25 Bachelor finale, Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson got engaged — which may or may not have come as a surprise, depending on how spoiled you were (or whether you caught the couple’s wild Fantasy Suites chemistry). But for many viewers, the highlight of After the Final Rose was finding out who will get to helm her own journey for love next. And it was a twist!

Daisy Kent was predicted by many to be the front-runner for the role — speculation that was only bolstered by her tear-filled, game-changing exit from Joey’s season. As she told the camera on her way out, “If I can love the wrong person that much, imagine how much I can love the right person.”

It’s a Bachelorette introduction line if there ever was one, and Jesse Palmer suggested as much when he invited Daisy on stage during After the Final Rose.

Daisy’s Bachelorette Twist

“Are you ready to open up again, and date again, and find your person?” Jesse asked.

However, Daisy said between getting her cochlear implant and going on The Bachelor, the past year was life-changing — and difficult, too.

“I’m healthy and I’m happy and I haven’t had those two things in a really long time,” she said. “And so, right now, I know it’s a time for me to focus on the things I love, and the people I love, and so right now... no. I’m not ready. And that’s OK, and I’m really proud of myself for realizing that.”

It was a major curveball that added to an already twisty finale — not just finding out that Daisy wouldn’t be Bachelorette, but also hearing her thoughtful reasoning for passing on the opportunity.

Celebrating Jenn

After Daisy shared her reasoning, Charity Lawson took to the After the Final Rose stage to pass the torch onto the next Bachelorette, who will be helming the show’s 21th season this summer.

“Our next Bachelorette is someone who is intelligent, she’s witty, she’s fun, and she’s super kind,” Charity said. “And personally, I want to see a lot more of her, and I can only hope that out of this experience that she’s getting ready to embark on, that she really does find true love like I did with Dotun [Olubeko].”

Charity then welcomed Jenn Tran to the stage, and it was a particularly celebratory occasion — with the physican assistant-in-training becoming the first Asian American woman to lead The Bachelorette.

Growing up, she recalled feeling “boxed in” by Asian representation in media. But becoming the Bachelorette, she explained, presented the opportunity to be the main character and tell her own love story.

“I just can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring, and how many lives I’m changing,” she said.