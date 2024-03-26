In a surprising announcement during The Bachelor finale, host Jesse Palmer revealed that Jenn Tran will be the next Bachelorette.

For weeks leading up to the final episode, many Bachelor Nation fans speculated that Daisy Kent and Maria Georgas — two contestants from Joey Grazaidei’s season — were the frontrunners for the Bachelorette role. When Palmer brought Daisy back on stage, she surprised viewers when she revealed she wasn’t ready to take on the role.

But the show didn’t wait long to reveal the Season 21 lead, bringing out former Bachelorette Charity Lawson to introduce Jenn during the live After the Final Rose special.

"I'm overwhelmed, it's crazy," Jenn said. "It feels so surreal to be sitting here."

A Meaningful First

Disney/John Fleenor

Jenn’s casting is an important first for the franchise. As Palmer announced during the special, she’s the first Asian American lead for The Bachelorette.

Jenn told Palmer that she is “so, so grateful” for helping the franchise achieve this milestone.

"Growing up, I always wanted to see Asian representation on TV," Jenn said. "Now, to be here today... being like, 'I am going to be the main character in my story,' I can't help but think of how many people I'm inspiring and how many lives I can impact."

More to come...