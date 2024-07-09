Jenn Tran Regrets Succumbing To This “Steamy” Bachelorette Tradition

Jenn Tran isn’t looking back on her Bachelorette makeouts fondly. The reality star discussed filming the new season on the July 8 episode of the Off the Vine podcast, revealing her one regret from her time on the reality show.

“ I think that I regret the steamy makeouts because my family will be watching,” she confessed, prompting podcast host and fellow Bachelor Nation star, Kaitlyn Bristowe, to joke that fans likely do “wanna see steamy makeouts.”

As for the decisions she made during filming, the Bachelorette Season 21 lead has no regrets about them. “I trusted myself very much, and I still do,” she added. “I think everything happened the way it was supposed to.”

Recalling her time on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor in 2023, Tran also revealed that, unlike her time on The Bachelorette, she “was so aware” of the cameras. “The second time around, I was like, what do you mean? I'm just living my life,” she said. “So, like, in my head, I was like, this isn't gonna be televised anywhere. Mom and Dad will have to watch this.”

Speaking on the Off the Vine podcast, Tran went on to describe filming with no access to her cellphone as “the most freeing experience of my life”

The Bachelorette Season 21 star Jenn Tran John Fleenor/Disney

“When you're on your phone, you're constantly connected to Instagram, TikTok, Facebook,” she explained. “So your brain is overloaded with information. Sometimes I feel like I can't have a conversation with a person because I'm thinking about what's on my phone.”

Tran also discussed navigating social media post-Bachelor fame, revealing that she’s developed a healthy separation away from the online fandom.

“At the end of the day, I have to realize that these people don't know me at all,” she said. “I just have to keep living my life. And some days, I just don't even log on to Instagram because I'm like, I need a mental health break.”

Tran was announced as the new Bachelorette in March after starring on Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor. Her casting was a historic first for the reality dating show, as Tran is the first Asian American Bachelorette in the franchise’s 22 years on the air.