Jessica Simpson Responds To The Bachelorette Casting Rumor

Jessica Simpson is no stranger to reality TV — once upon a time, her love life was documented on Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. But is she eyeing a return to the medium following her split from Eric Johnson?

A month after a Radar report claimed Simpson wants to helm her own season of The Bachelorette, the mom of three cleared the air in a chat with TMZ.

A Rosy Rumor

Historically, Bachelorette leads aren’t celebrities — rather, they’re typically sourced from the preceding Bachelor season. Of course, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul being named the Season 22 lead could signal that the franchise is willing to cast from the broader entertainment industry.

But alas, it sounds like Simpson isn’t interested. “I have options, I’m good,” she said when asked about the prospect by TMZ on Jan. 12. As the outlet pointed out, her casting would bring “huge ratings,” she reiterated: “I don’t care about that.”

Back On TV

Simpson won’t be handing out roses anytime soon, but she’s very much interested in different kinds of TV roles. As she recently told The Hollywood Reporter, making her acting comeback in All’s Fair sparked her desire to return to that world in a bigger way.

“When we left to get in the car to come to the premiere, I was saying that I really wish I could be in every one of these episodes,” she said. “I definitely would love to keep at it. I think when people see this show, they will remember that I’m able to do stuff like this.”

She also said she hopes the show could mark the beginning of a “very close relationship” with creator Ryan Murphy, who’s known for re-teaming with the same stars across different projects.

JC Olivera/Variety/Getty Images

Beyond the scripted space, Simpson is working on a multi-part documentary about her life, career, and recent return to music.

“In releasing my memoir, Open Book, I was moved to learn just how much people saw themselves in my story,” she said in a statement to Deadline in 2024. “I am ready to share a lot that has happened in my life since that book was published, including an artistic journey and return to music inspired by pain and betrayal as well as beauty and forgiveness.”

Simpson’s goal in getting vulnerable? “I am looking forward to reconnecting and sharing my heart with all those who might need it in the hope that we can inspire each other and move forward on our parallel journeys,” she said.