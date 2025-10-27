Kim Kardashian doesn’t mind infusing a piece of Elizabeth Taylor into her work — and no, not the Taylor Swift song. In an exclusive interview with Bustle, the star spoke about her history with the late actor and opened up about conducting her final interview after Taylor was mentioned in the series premiere of Kardashian’s new TV series All’s Fair.

Speaking alongside her All’s Fair co-star Sarah Paulson, Kardashian said Taylor’s mention on All’s Fair was not her doing, but it was also not a coincidence. She explained that series creator Ryan Murphy shares her love for the Hollywood icon and knew she was an executive producer on a new docuseries entitled Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar.

“Every time an auction’s coming, it’s something we gossip about,” she explains. “I just have a history with her, and he knows that. I was the last person she followed on Twitter.”

Kardashian spoke with Taylor for Harper’s Bazaar in February 2011, which turned out to be her final interview before her death the following month. “After she passed, I was able to go and view her home before her things were removed,” she recalls. “One of her best friends is someone that I work with. I did get to feel her energy, and I got something from her auction that’s super special to me.”

Silver Screen Collection/Moviepix/Getty Images

However, Kardashian has her sights set on something bigger. “I couldn’t afford really anything major at the time, so I got a tiny little thing,” she recalls. “But I always said, ‘When I pass the bar [exam], my dream, I wanna treat myself to one thing.’ I would stalk the people [who] had purchased and see [if] anyone [wants to] sell something, a piece of hers. That would just be a dream of mine.”

Kim’s Interview With Elizabeth Taylor

Kardashian also reflected on conducting Taylor’s last interview, calling it a “really amazing” experience and remembering what she learned about how the late icon treated her famous jewels.

“I thought she was so proud of all of her possessions, and she was, but she was so clear to tell me, and this always stuck with me, that the possessions are not hers,” she explains. “She kept saying, ‘I’m just the temporary custodian of these jewels, and I think they’re amazing and they’re fun...’ She told me story after story about Richard Burton giving her this, and they were swimming, and she’s wearing the jewels here. They were precious to her, but not.”

Taylor’s comments taught Kardashian not to hide her own precious possessions. “You know how people keep something and they’re like, ‘Oh, this is too special to wear out’? After that conversation, I was like, ‘I will wear it anywhere, anytime, because why not?’” she said. “The time’s now. Nothing is really that precious. I learned a lot from her.”