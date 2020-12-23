Ivan Explained The Religious Differences That Made Tayshia Send Him Home

Hearts broke all over the country last night when Tayshia Adams sent home fan-favorite Ivan Hall on the finale of The Bachelorette. The elimination came as a shock to many, mainly because Tayshia cited religious differences as the reason for their split. Any conversations that the two may have had about religion never aired on the show, leaving fans very confused. Thankfully, Ivan took to Instagram to provide some clarity on the situation.

"She only wants to date a Christian and I'm not religious," the contestant wrote in a text to Bachelor alum Caila Quinn, which she posted on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Dec. 22. "I'm open to and have dated any religion," he added. For Tayshia, however, not aligning in their faith appeared to be a deal-breaker, which became clear at the start of last night's episode.

"With you, I feel like since the very beginning, I feel like we started off really strong, and we found that trust," Adams told Hall before sending him home. "But also, this past week, we talked about some important subjects that I feel like we both needed to have. But there are some things kinda posed concern." One can only assume that his discussion happened during the overnight portion of their fantasy suite date when cameras were off.

Instagram/@cailaquinn

Tayshia added that she never had any concerns or worries about Ivan up until that point. "I wish I could say that there were a lot of red flags prior to this week, and there haven’t been," she said. "At the end of the day, religion is part of my morals, my beliefs." And before saying their goodbyes, Ivan said that when it came to their religious differences, he was "definitely struggling with bringing it up."

Still, it doesn't seem like the contestant was expecting to be sent home, especially since differing faiths were never an issue in his past relationships. "All the girls I have dated in the past, it never ended because of religion or anything," he told Tayshia. "But I know that's something that's important to you, and I do apologize for that, and I wish I did bring it up a little sooner. That is the roadblock for the two of us."

As we now know, things ultimately worked out for Tayshia, who found exactly what she was looking for in 36-year-old addiction specialist Zac Clark. In an interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday, Dec. 23, the pair confirmed that they're still going strong. Then, Zac doubled down on his feelings for the now-former Bachelorette in a romantic Instagram post. "My ride or die," he wrote alongside a photo of them kissing. "I love you, Tayshia!"